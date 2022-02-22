Home Depot, the nation’s leading hardware supply store, just reported better than expected earnings, which should have been to the delight of shareholders.

But if you assumed that this earnings report was met with rejoicing and loyal support…you’d be wrong.

What does Home Depot have to do for you people? I mean, for God’s sake, they had a great quarter! But as of this writing, HD stock is being pummeled.

No respect. No respect at all.

Barron’s reported, “Home Depot (ticker: HD) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $3.4 billion on sales of $35.7 billion, delivering earnings per share of $3.21. Profits climbed from $2.9 billion in the same period a year ago, while net sales surged 10.7% year-over-year and same-store sales—a key industry metric—jumped 8.1%.

The results beat Wall Street’s expectations. Analysts were expecting same-store sales growth of 5% and EPS of $3.18, according to those surveyed by FactSet.”

So, why is Home Depot’s stock down?

Good question, Money Movers!

According to Barron’s, “Nearly two years into the pandemic, there are concerns that consumers won’t need to spend much more on their homes, especially as 2021’s last round of government stimulus checks are likely mostly spent, and the enhanced child tax credit has expired. Add to that the company’s prediction that gross margins would be lower for the year, hurt in part by supply chain investments, and that weighed on the shares.”

But it hasn’t been all doom and gloom for the Depot. Last year was a strong year for the hardware giant. Their stock was the top-performing stock of 2021.

The hardware store chain had investors raking in the winnings in 2021, with plenty of upside to keep growing in 2022.

The hardware giant gained 56.24% in 2021, which was the company’s best annual performance since 1999.

To put that in perspective, the Dow as a whole only rose 19% in 2021.

Home Depot has benefited from work-from-home trends caused by the pandemic, as well as low mortgage rates and rising property values.

The company has also increased its digital business, allowing customers to order products ahead of time before picking their purchases up at Home Depot’s traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

So, despite the ongoing pummeling, all of this leads us to be “bullish” on shares of Home Depot.

Our super-duper Green Zone rating is bullish on Home Depot, which means we expect the stock to outperform the market by 2x over the next 12 months.

So, although it was a rough day for Home Depot’s stock, don’t be dissuaded from purchasing shares.

This too shall pass.