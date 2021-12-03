Over the past few years, our world has been turned upside down. COVID-19 has changed our lives forever—but there was an unexpected benefit from it all.

Pffftt…lockdowns, am I right?

If you’re anything like me (somebody who has a hard time doing nothing for long periods of time) then the pandemic lockdown measures were your own personal hell.

The worst part for me, hands down, was when they closed the beaches here in South Florida. Not because I’m a sunbather or anything, but because I needed swim since my lower back is TERRIBLE.

And without a body of water to swim in, I was in agony.

However, in Florida, we didn’t have to wait TOO long to get back out there, and things started opening up pretty quickly.

The pandemic taught us a lot…but most importantly it taught us a lot about ourselves.

We learned that there are TWO kinds of people in this world. There are those that use their time wisely…and there are those that watched “Tiger King” on Netflix.

I kid…we ALL watched “Tiger King.”

Two Kinds Of People

However, for the first time in DECADES, people had more time on their hands than they know what to do with, and some people decided to use that time to make improvements on either themselves or their surroundings.

We learned what happens when the people who say, “I don’t have enough time to start a project…” or “I don’t have time to start a business…” finally get that time.

The lockdown showed us who was serious about not having the time and who was just using it as an excuse for being lazy.

A lot of home businesses and home improvement projects were started over the past two years…and I mean a LOT.

According to the Better Business Bureau, “76% of homeowners in the United States have carried out at least one home improvement project since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

With so many new improvement projects, the entire home improvement industry has EXPLODED in response.

How much?

Well, according to a recent study by Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, home improvement and repair spending grew by nearly 3% to $420 billion in 2020…and so far, it looks like that number will be even BIGGER for 2021.

In fact, one of my buddies is going through this right now.

He and his family bought the perfect “fixer-upper” – and he, his dad, and his son have been spending their free time and weekends making this house their prefect home.

So far, he’s spent about $15K in improvements, with about $7K-$10K more to come.

Luckily, he and his dad are contractors, so they know exactly how to do the work. That price would be almost TRIPLE if they needed to hire workers to do the work for them.

What The Experts Think

With the home improvement boom in full swing, there are a few companies in this sector that are experiencing a boom as well, making it no surprise that one of them has showed up on the Green Zone Fortunes hotlist.

Coming in at a whopping 98 on the GZF rating scale, it’s easy to see why Huttig Building Products (HBP) has seen so much growth over the past few months.

Here’s their GZF rating:

Not bad, right?

This stock looks incredible – and with a LOT of these projects not finished, and many more not even started, this company doesn’t look like it’ll be going anywhere anytime soon.

How much does it have going for it?

Well, when it comes to the six aspects of the GZF rating system, HBP scores INCREDIBLY high on five of them.

Anyway…

For somebody like me that is considering buying a condo, this information is pretty interesting.

Did you start a project over the pandemic?

Even more importantly, did you finish it?

Regardless of whether you did or not, it doesn’t mean you can’t profit from this booming industry.

Do yourself a favor and take a look at HBP.

It could be the perfect fit for you and your financial goals!

“You can’t build a great building on a weak foundation. You must have a solid foundation if you’re going to have a strong superstructure.” – Gordon B. Hinckley