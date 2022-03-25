Starbucks’ off-again on-again CEO Howard Schultz is popping into Starbucks HQ in Seattle to grab a cup of coffee and pick up his old CEO job…for a short time.

That’s right, the man who built Starbucks into a global coffee empire and introduced random Italian cup size names to the masses is making a venti-sized comeback.

According to the Wall Street Journal, “He’s returning at a challenging time. Starbucks’ shares are down by 31% since peaking last summer as unionization pressure and inflation dog the company. The company says it will pay U.S. staff an average of $17 an hour by this summer.”

As of now, six Starbucks stores have voted to unionize, and 140 are seeking to vote on unionization. This will be the great problem facing Schultz’s return.

Schultz took over the company in 1987 and built it from a local Seattle wholesaler to a worldwide chain of caffes selling individual cups of crafted coffee drinks.

Starbucks is one of the most recognizable American brands on the planet, and thanks to Schultz, you can’t walk around in any major city without hitting a Starbucks on every street corner.

Thanks, Howard!

But lately, Starbucks stock has been declining and the coffee giant is raising prices…again.

It’s not as if Starbucks was that cheap to begin with. Get a Grande Latte or larger and you were already looking at $5 a pop… and that is just for a plain latte.

Add mocha or another flavor and you’d better keep that wallet out because that price is going to continue to rise.

But now, Starbucks has announced that they are raising prices for the third time just since October of 2021.

The Seattle-based coffee behemoth cited inflation, labor shortages, and rising labor costs as reasons for the price hike.

According to TheSpruceEats, “the average price of a Starbucks drink in the U.S. is currently $2.75, with New York City coming in as the most expensive location — $3.25 for a tall cappuccino. A seasonal beverage with all the bells and whistles like a pistachio coffee frappuccino with extra whip currently runs well past the $5 mark…How about a venti-sized cappuccino? According to Starbucks’ website, that’ll set you back a cool $5.25, plus taxes of course. And that latte? Right now, a basic tall-sized latte with no fancy fixings is going for $2.95. A grande-sized latte is $3.65.”

Now, I don’t know which Starbucks location these writers have been frequenting, but those prices seem a little low to me. But I am just passing the information along; don’t shoot the messenger.

But hey, at least we don’t live in Russia or somewhere in Asia. A tall latte in Russia costs $12.50, and in Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and China, prices top $7 on that cup of frothy goodness.

Starbucks stock hasn’t had a great run of late. The stock has fallen in part because of declining visits during the pandemic coupled with issues attracting new workers.

The company’s margins are tightening thanks to rising costs and labor costs, despite having higher earnings than a year before. They plan on raising average hourly wages from $14 to $17 which will add another $1 billion in costs to the company’s expenses.

So, these are the challenges facing Schultz as he returns to rule his coffee chain fiefdom.

He might soon wish he stayed in retirement.