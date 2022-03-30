One of the first names in the computer business is looking for ways to compete in today’s saturated market as they move into a new sector.

I’m getting older.

Aren’t we all?

However, I say this because there’s something I’ve started noticing now that most of my time is spent with people half my age. As a middle-aged man, I feel like I get a unique perspective on life that others my age don’t.

I’ve been doing Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) for 15 years now, and in that time I’ve watched the sport progress in ways that I never thought possible.

Keeping up with the new techniques hasn’t been easy, but because of my passion for both the sport and improvement, I’ve kept abreast of each new wave coming through.

That means I’m unique amongst the “old guard”.

Most people of my generation and before are content with the knowledge they have. Learning a new technique takes work and being uncomfortable–and not a lot of my fellow men and women over 40 have the desire to feel uncomfortable.

It’s a shame, too, because those kinds of people aren’t going to grow, not just as martial artists but as people. I’ve always believed l that if you’re not trying to grow and get better, what’s the point of living?

But that’s MY personal philosophy…

There are a lot of people that are simply content with the way their lives are, and they don’t feel a need to grow anymore–and that’s ok.

However, that takes away their right to bitch and moan when the newer generations pass them by.

It’s actually the natural order of things, right?

Changing With The Times

Maybe some things, some ideas, some people, are just meant to be left behind.

That’s as true in business as it is in life.

There are some companies that simply refuse to grow, instead clinging to the old ways. I don’t mean growing in size, but rather in identity.

They feel they’ve got their market cornered and that’s all they’ll need to do to keep the money rolling in until the end of time–but they’re wrong.

Times change…and if you don’t find a way to keep up with those changes, you’ll be left behind.

This is something that Hewlett-Packard (HPE) understands all too well.

The computer and software company has made a move that brings them up to date with their contemporaries, announcing the purchase of video conferencing hardware Poly (POLY), formerly known as Plantronics, for a cash deal of $3.3 billion.

Plantronics changed its name to Poly in 2019, a year after buying Polycom for $2 billion.

By acquiring this company, which sells phone headsets and audio and video accessories, HP will now be able to meet customer demand for the new era of business.

Now that employers have come around to embracing a new home/office hybrid working environment after seeing that it actually helped productivity, many of HP’s customers are decking out their employees’ home offices with video and audio equipment to keep their teams connected.

The merger with Poly was the perfect fit at the perfect time, and for HP, there’s a massive potential for growth. Before the sale was announced, analysts were expecting Poly to grow its revenue by 5% each year for the next few years.

HP’s Big Plans For Poly Purchase

While that’s nothing to write home about, it’s still growth…

But HP believes it can triple that growth and watch revenue grow by 15% a year simply by fixing some of Poly’s supply issues and expanding its presence in the market.

That means that HP believes that it can capture a massive share of the workforce solutions $120 billion market and be raking in $500 million in revenue from the company by 2025.

Couple this move with the fact that HP has also committed to buying back at least $4 billion worth of its shares this year, and it means we should see a nice little boost in share price.

That’s great to hear since HP hasn’t had the same industry-wide Bear Market woes that a lot of other tech companies have run into.

In fact, their StockPower Rating is actually “Bullish”!

Not bad, right?

Hewlett-Packard is a true example of changing with the times…

It seems like management isn’t ready to put the company out to pasture just yet–which may work out GREAT for investors.

Let’s hope they’re right…

“Progress is impossible without change; and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” – George Bernard Shaw