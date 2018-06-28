Housing Secretary Ben Carson told lawmakers Wednesday that his department “has, is now and will continue to rigorously protect people from discrimination regardless of their color, race, national origin, sex, disability or family status.”

But during a three-hour hearing, Carson faced harsh questioning from Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee who were less convinced of his commitment to upholding the tenets of the Fair Housing Act, which marks its 50th anniversary this year.

“I am very concerned about the actions Secretary Carson has taken to undermine fair housing in this country,” said Maxine Waters, D-Calif., before asking Carson, “Do you believe that housing discrimination continues to be a serious problem in this country?”

“There’s no question there still is discrimination in our country,” Carson said.

“Do you believe it’s a serious problem?” Waters asked, becoming exasperated.

“Any time you see discrimination, it’s a serious problem,” he said, adding that the Department of Housing and Urban Development “has not slowed down at all” in identifying and eradicating it.

Carson also faced criticism from Democrats for his much-needed proposal to implement work requirements for tenants in public and subsidized housing.

On Wednesday, Carson said he still backed the plan. He told committee members “that it would give people more skin in the game and encourage them to bring in more income for their households.”

Republicans on the committee praised Carson’s performance at HUD’s helm.

“I want to applaud you and this administration, not only for your efforts in attempting to root out discrimination, to promote affordable housing, but very, very importantly to help able-bodied citizens … achieve lives of dignity and respect that comes from self-sufficiency,” said Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, in his opening remarks.

Carson was also questioned on the Trump administration’s proposed budget cuts for the agency, including eliminating community development block grants and a capital fund that earmarks funds for repairs to public housing complexes.

This month, HUD and New York City Housing Authority reached a settlement to rehabilitate the city’s squalid public housing complexes, with the city agreeing to pay $1.2 billion for lead paint abatement and other pressing improvements.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.