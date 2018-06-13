Chubb Ltd. (NYSE: CB), a global property and casualty insurance company, just broke above a major trendline and is set move higher!

My team of traders has alerted me that the company’s stock just had a bullish pennant break above resistance. You can see this in the yellow circle on the chart where the stock climbed above the upper red line.

This move signals that the share price is likely to continue moving higher.

We strongly believe that the underlying share price can appreciate at least 5% over the next month.

My traders have said the best way to play this exciting move is to buy the August 17, 2018 $140 call options.

If my team’s prediction is correct, this option could produce a gain of 100% in as little as two months.