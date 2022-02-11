The markets were sent into the dumps on Thursday after the 10-year Treasury yield hit the threshold of 2%…but what does that mean?

A little story…

When I got home from my first stint in college–which effectively killed my football career dream—I floundered a bit. I didn’t have any direction, so I wound up with THREE different jobs simply because I had nothing else to do.

One of those jobs, as you can guess a football-player-sized human would stumble into, was working as a bouncer of a local dance club.

I have tons of stories about those wild and raucous nights, but the ones I remember most vividly are the ones in which I almost died.

One particular night, while I was working the door and checking IDs, things got weird.

The club was packed, and we had a line at the door almost a football field length and at least five people wide–and they all wanted to get in.

However, since we were so packed, we could only let people in after other people left. A typical “we’re at capacity” situation. Things were going smoothly until there was a shift change at the back door. Instead of using the walkie-talkies we had been issued, the replacement bouncer yelled out “Ok… let 4 more in!”

As you can guess with young club-goers, everybody wanted to be among those four, and so the entire line of people started rushing the door. It was madness. I called another bouncer from around the corner and he and I held back the mass of humanity, using only our backs and the threshold of the door as our anchor.

The whole thing may have lasted two mins, but it felt like an hour when it was all over.

And to my credit, I’m proud to say that nobody made it in.

The Threshold Has Been Breached

There’s something to be said for those who can hold a line, and there is merit in an unbreachable barrier.

Too bad that can’t be said for the 10-year treasury yield, which as of Thursday hit a key psychological number of 2% and sent the markets spiraling.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped a whopping 12 basis points to about 2.05%, which is the first time that the rate of the notes have reached 2% since August 2019.

Since yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%, it got people REALLY freaked out about inflation.

Even though we’ve been talking about it ad nauseum, people are still surprised when something like this happens.

It’s maddening because the reason we’ve been talking about this for so long was to avoid any sort of panic…yet, here we are.

Now, all eyes are on Jerome Powell and the other Federal Reserve officials in anticipation of what their next move is going to be.

All the talk about increased interest rates will most certainly turn to action sooner rather than later.

The big question is: by HOW much will those rates jump?

Before the treasury yield jumped, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard seemed to be pretty hawkish on the idea of any big jumps.

But now, a 50 basis point hike in March or 100 basis points by July doesn’t seem like such an outlandish idea.

In fact, it could be more realistic than some think, as many believe that the Fed has been behind in the count and there aren’t many pitches left for them to swing on.

We’ve Been Trying To Prepare You

If we’re going to get the prices under control, the rates are going to have to go up, and that’s just the way of it.

People are angry.

How many times have you heard somebody talk about how much they’re paying at the pump? How many times have you heard, “well… it used to only cost THIS much” in a conversation?

However, for Wall Street, this has been INCREDIBLE.

You haven’t heard many investors complaining about higher prices because they’re making a killing right now. But with each new development, the opportunities are going to get smaller and smaller, which is why we’ve been trying to prepare you to get your mind and investment strategy right going forward.

Other than that, as I said at the beginning, the threshold has been breached. We can’t unring this bell.

All we can do is deal with it appropriately so we come out the other side unscathed – and maybe, if we’re lucky, we’ll have some money in our pockets if we play our cards right.

Stranger things have happened…

“Inflation is taxation without legislation.” – Milton Friedman