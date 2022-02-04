While it may seem that inflation is hitting America hard, countries around the world are feeling it just as much as we are.

Inflation is a very weird concept when you truly think about it…

All of a sudden, through no conscious effort from any entity, money simply begins to lose its value. A meal you got last year for $12.99 is costing you $15.99 this year.

And it’s not like businesses all got together and agreed to raise prices.

Something happened at the smallest level that set shockwaves up through our economy.

At some point, the value of the dollar just became… less.

This has been coming on for a while now. You can’t expect a government to foot the bill for an ever-growing list of programs, benefits, and stimulus packages and NOT anticipate some kind of repercussion, especially during a pandemic.

Add on top of that pandemic-induced supply chain issues, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster.

We’ve had it good here in America for a long time. Sure, 2008 and 2009 were a bit of a struggle, but over the last 50 years or so, we’ve generally gotten off pretty light.

I’d like to think that has something to do with prudent financial planning and policy… but the more we look back on it, the more it just seems like dumb luck.

A Shift In The Collective Consciousness?

However, that being said, I still believe America has had an unprecedented run since the Great Recession, and the statistics back me up on this.

But moving into 2022, things are about to change.

There’s been a shift in the collective consciousness in the financial world. People are starting to prepare for an economic downturn, and evidence of that downward shift is everywhere around us.

If you think that Meta (FB) is going to be the only company to stumble and fall like never before, you’re doing yourself a disservice. This is just the beginning.

More companies are going to fall in the coming months…maybe not as catastrophically as the company formerly known as Facebook, but they will drop nonetheless.

There’s no doubt a change is coming…

The only question is: will we be ready?

As I’ve said, we’ve had it good in the US for so long that the inflation that is hitting us in the face right now seems to be worse than anywhere else…

But that’s just our myopic view.

The fact is that inflation–the driving force behind an economic downturn–is being felt on a global scale.

We know this because other world banks are taking similar steps as the US Federal Reserve.

Top central banks from around the world are about to start the process of “the largest quantitative tightening in history,” according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

An estimated $2.2 trillion worth of support will most likely disappear over the next 12 months.

And as I said, it’s not just the American Federal Reserve…

The European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, and the Bank of England are ready to taper back on the support measures they were using to keep monetary control during the pandemic.

A Worldwide Problem

However, the Fed is expected to hike US interest rates FASTER than the rest, with predictions of five rate hikes throughout 2022, which would be the fastest since 2005-06.

But out of all of them, the Bank of England has been the only one to already pull the trigger on this quantitative tightening. This week saw the BoE raise its rates for the second time in three months.

This has left people wondering who will be the first to follow suit. The European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve are likely close behind, with the EU’s Bank taking the early lead given that it hasn’t raised rates in 10 years.

Morgan Stanley’s analysts are pretty hawkish on the coming hikes, saying, “G4 central bank balance sheets will peak in May,” all while expecting a $2.2 trillion reduction over the year.

“We forecast the European Central Bank’s balance sheet to actually shrink faster than the Fed’s from May 2022 to May 2023, given less liquidity via TLTROs,” those same analysts said referring to ECB’s ultra-cheap and unlimited funding provision to eurozone banks.

If you were waiting for proof that a global economic downturn was coming, you just got hit over the head with it.

The central banks know what’s coming, and they’re ready to take the necessary measures to ensure that when we fall, it’s the softest landing possible rather than have the whole world landing on hard cement and breaking something vital.

That inflation you’re feeling at the pump and at the cash register isn’t unique to you. You’re not the only American feeling it…and America isn’t the only country feeling it.

This is a worldwide problem…and this is just the beginning.

In times like these, I think it’s important to remember the words of Winston Churchill…

“If you’re going through hell… keep going.”

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” – Winston Churchill