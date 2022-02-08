As our country faces some of the worst inflation that we’ve seen in 50 years, Tyson Chicken beat the odds by raising its prices…and its stock still sold well!

Let me ask you a personal question: is inflation affecting you?

Are you and your family making different choices due to the higher prices on almost all goods? Have you been tightening belts and purse strings in order to make those ends meet?

I guess it all depends on your finances, right?

If I were to hazard a guess, I’d assume that people are starting to eat out less–bad news for the restaurant industry coming out of a pandemic that saw THOUSANDS of small businesses and restaurants close their doors for good.

Maybe you’re not driving as much, opting to work from home.

Maybe you’re not getting that special coffee on the way to work anymore.

Who knows? But it’s interesting to see that, regardless of the state of national finance, there are always some things people are still willing to pay for.

One of the areas that tend to sail through economic hardships is the food sector.

People need to eat, and in order to eat a well-balanced diet, meat is always at the top of the list of priorities.

Beef and fish tend to be pretty pricey (depending on the cut or the catch) even when inflation isn’t hassling us, but chicken is always the go-to meat source for hungry American families.

One of the appeals of chicken is its price. Chicken costs less to produce when compared to beef and fish, both of which are more labor-intensive.

However, due to inflation, even our chicken prices are through the roof…but that doesn’t seem to have affected sales.

Tyson Chicken (TYSN) just had a banner Q4 due to the increase in the price of their chicken.

But I already told you about this…

Last month, we wrote an article about Tyson and their shares getting ready to skyrocket (you can read that article HERE).

And skyrocket they did. Shares are up almost 10% since that article!

Even more, they’ve gained a point on the Green Zone ratings scale–which may not sound like too much, but believe me when I say it’s a pretty big deal.

Now, I get it, Tyson may not be the most glamorous of companies. They pack chicken, which hardly makes for a sexy stock, but nothing is more glamorous than profits.

America needs what Tyson is selling, and people are buying it up at the same rate as pre-inflation. In Q4, they paid 20% more on average than the same quarter a year ago.

As you can guess, selling the same amount of chicken at a higher price has given Tyson’s operating profit a boost to a whopping 40%.

And Tyson’s the only one making money.

The company’s on track to bank about $400 million this year, and then when you throw in those better-than-expected sales outlooks for this year, investors did what we predicted they’d do: they bought in eagerly, sending Tyson (TYSN) up 5%.

But there IS a dark cloud on the horizon for the chicken king.

The US government may have a problem with all this success.

A recently-released study shows that Tyson and three other major producers had increased their combined profits by 500% since the start of the pandemic. For some reason, the government built to protect capitalism doesn’t like the fact that the company made that much money.

Unhappy officials announced last month that the government will be spending $1 billion on funding smaller firms in hopes of promoting competition in the industry and bringing down those prices.

However, for now, Tyson is slinging chicken like hotcakes and will continue to do well throughout 2022.

It could be a great addition to your portfolio.

And to those that took our recommendation…congrats!!

“The profit system is simply a fair and just reward for effort, and it applies to every executive and every workman.” – Ernest Hermann