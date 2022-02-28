Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all anyone’s been talking about for the last week…and with good reason.

Unless you live under a rock that (and it would have to be one big rock) you know by now that Russia has invaded Ukraine.

It is a tragic situation that has cost a yet-unknown number of innocent human lives and threatens investors’ money by throwing the world economy into a tailspin.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for investors. Even in the fog of war, there are still stocks that are worth considering.

One of our Green Zone Fortunes hotlist stocks from last week posted a strong earnings year last year and has the potential to provide steady returns this year.

Pharmaceutical company Innoviva is the stock that we are pumped about this week.

Innoviva, Inc. is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide.

(Pardon the medical jargon, I’m just the messenger!)

Last year was a gangbuster year for Innoviva.

Who you gonna call? Ghost Gangbusters!

Last year, Innoviva soared to new heights with revenue that and net income that was 16.5% higher than the year before.

Oh, and if you are taking the time to compare 2021 revenue to 2019 revenue (and who isn’t?), you will find that revenue was 50% higher.

I mean, that might be misleading because of that whole pandemic thing that happened after 2019, but don’t let facts get in the way of a good story. That’s what I always say!

Oh, and Innoviva is beating medical stocks overall. Innoviva had stock is up 11.1% compared to a 11.9% for medical stocks.

So, score one for Innoviva!

And, most importantly, our Green Zone rating is “strong bullish” on Innoviva.

That means we expect this stock to grow 3x over the next 12 months.

If you would like our top ten Green Zone Fortunes hotlist sent directly to your email, CLICK HERE! You and your portfolio will be all the better for it!

And, if you really love medical stocks and biotech stocks like Innoviva, might I suggest another stock?

There’s been a new breakthrough in biotech…and I don’t exaggerate when I tell you that it is life-changing.

This technology has the potential to cure genetic diseases like Cancer, Alzheimer’s, Hepatitis, loss of eyesight, and more.

I don’t know about you, but I have had loved ones who have been afflicted with some of these ailments, and I would have done anything to prevent them from suffering.

Well, in the future, these concerns may become a thing of the past once this biotech innovation explodes.

And the cherry on top is that, even as lives will be saved, profits will be made too… big-time profits!

This biotech technology is growing 5X faster than the internet stocks did in the 90s…or, put another way, nearly 200,000% growth in only four years!

You read that right! 200,000% in four years!

However, anyone with a calendar knows that four years isn’t that long of a time, and time is running out to invest in this technology before everyone else catches on and drives up the stock price of this innovative company.

So, do you want to be a trendsetter by buying this stock before it becomes cool to do so?

Of course, you do!

That’s why you should click here and let our Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell tell you about this technology that he has dubbed “Imperium.

Enjoy!