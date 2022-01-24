Kohls has become very popular of late, and now at the start of 2022, it finds itself at the crux of a passionate love triangle. The retail chain has two companies fighting over it, both with intentions of purchasing the company for themselves.

Right now, Kohls is like the prom queen that all the schoolboys want to take out on a date.

And with good reason. Kohls has 1,162 stores nationwide and owns 55% of those stores—mostly off-mall locations—which provides them with ample real estate holdings that are attractive to investing firms interested in acquiring it.

Two firms, Acacia Research and Sycamore Partners have reportedly made offers to purchase Kohls. Acacia has offered $64 a share, and Sycamore has offered $65 a share.

Let the bidding war begin!

Some analysts believe that the reported $9 billion bid is too modest and the stock, which is trading higher upon the takeover news, has room to grow. As of this writing shares of Kohl’s are trading for around $65 and some analysts believe that the share price could rise to $75, far more than the two investment firms are offering for Kohls.

Kohl’s has actively tried to keep up with changing trends in the retail industry, including a partnership with Amazon and Sephora, which plans on putting pop-up stores in Kohl’s locations.

The company is also banking on strong sales from the activewear market which accounts for 30% of its revenue, as well as a renewed focus on women’s apparel.

Kohl’s is benefitting from better traffic at its physical stores, reduced pressure on margins, and a resumption of dividend payments, according to Bloomberg.

While it is true that brick-and-mortar stores aren’t as dominant as they used to be due to online competition, they still make up $5 trillion in sales and have shown steady growth over the past year, which makes retailers like Kohl’s attractive to investors.

According to Forbes, “Neither e-commerce nor brick-and-mortar exists in a vacuum. E-commerce is growing and is expected to reach 23.6% of total retail sales in the United States by 2025, but brick-and-mortar sales were also on the rise in 2021. In-store retail spending was expected to grow 6.3% in 2021 to $5.149 trillion (the strongest growth rate seen since 2011).”

It appears that the future of retail will blend brick-and-mortar stores with online sales and searches, and the newly popular click and collect option, where consumers purchase products online and pick them up at physical stores.

Which suitor will ultimately woo Kohls is still to be determined. Will it be one of the two aforementioned suitors, or will a new Prince Charming come out of the woodwork to make Kohl’s an offer she can’t refuse?

Or maybe Kohls is a strong, independent franchise that don’t need no buyers, in which case it might simply not sell. That’s also an option…

Time will tell if Kohl’s lives happily ever after.