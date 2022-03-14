In an effort to get even more people under the iPhone umbrella, Apple will be releasing a cheaper iPhone with fewer features to bring people in the 5G era.

Have you noticed how stringently people will hold onto their brand of smartphone?

Apple users LOVE Apple iPhones. You can’t convince them that Androids are better or even on par with their chosen smartphone…and vice versa.

Me, I’m an Apple guy–but not out of blind allegiance. I’ve gone over to the Android side twice, and each time I’ve gone back to Apple. I just like the operating system better, really. It just seems smoother and more user-friendly than Android’s choppy setup.

I realize that’s a tiny thing to make a choice over, but everything is personal preference–and for me, it’s the smoothness of Apple’s OS.

That being said, my FAVORITE smartphone of all time was either the second- or third-generation Blackberry that came with the trackball. That phone was the best phone I ever owned, and I really wish that the company stayed ahead of the curve instead of getting left in the dust. If they had, I may still be a Blackberry guy today.

However, I’m not.

I’m an Apple guy, as are most people on the Money Moves team…save for my fellow writer Ryan James, whose Android phone messes up our group text because the guy simply REFUSES to switch over to Apple.

Every time I open our chat and see a green text bubble, I want to flick him in the middle of his forehead…

But I restrain myself.

Everything Old Is New Again

That being said, I wonder how many people will be able to restrain themselves from buying the new Apple iPhone SE that manages to be both superior and INFERIOR to its predecessors.

First…the positives

Priced at just $429, the new iPhone model has the same A15 Bionic processor as its more expensive predecessor, the iPhone 13, as well as a new camera upgrade and, most importantly, 5G connectivity.

Not bad for a phone that costs $250 LESS than the previous incarnation.

However, as I said, there are a few drawbacks to the new phone. The SE loses its edge-to-edge display with the screen only 4.7 inches, which can be annoying if you do more on your phone than just call, text, or email.

And there’s also no facial recognization security feature, with the SE bringing us back to fingerprint recognition.

Now, personally, I miss that feature. I used to be able to look at my phone without opening it–but while I don’t exactly consider that a drawback, the rest of the tech world actually does.

Another Moneymaker On Their Hands?

All that being said, this should still be a moneymaker for Steve Jobs’ baby.

Recently, Evercore ISI tech analyst Amit Daryanani told clients, “We believe the launch should be a notable tailwind for Apple, which we think could ship >35M units in the phone’s first year. At a blended average selling price of $450 or modestly higher given a higher base price, shipments at that volume could generate an additional $15-20 billion in annual revenues (approx. 4-5% of total sales). Assuming standard product operating margins, it could contribute 25-30 cents to EPS (4-5% of total EPS).”

Not bad, right?

Daryanani also went on to give Apple an outperform rating with a $210 price target.

That will be a nice spike in price given that shares are hovering around $153 right now.

Of course, if you had any doubts about Apple’s potential, all you’d have to do is look at the company’s StockPower rating, which is “bullish” for the brand.

So, what does all of this tell you?

I don’t know, but what it tells me is that Apple is still a solid investment. The fact that they’re releasing even more products is a testament to their commitment to growth.

It may be worth it to snatch some shares up, regardless of whether you already own some…

Apple looks like it can’t miss – and you don’t want to be kicking yourself over any lost profit opportunity.

I know I would be.

“​​You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something – your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life.” – Steve Jobs