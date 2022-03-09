The price of oil is surging, and the war in Ukraine is one of the biggest factors in this latest price jump…but are current prices just the beginning?

We had a good run, didn’t we?

I mean, when you really think about the fact that a finite resource like oil has been kept at such a low price for so long, I think we’ve done pretty well considering, don’t you?

Sure, we’ve had a few price spikes here and there.

The oil crisis of the late 70’s…

A few issues during Desert Storm…

Then again during the War on Terror…

Once more towards the end of Obama’s presidency…

But all in all, we should consider ourselves lucky. When you look at the price index changes over that time, how we were able to keep oil so affordable for so long is something of an economic miracle.

America has done great for itself in the energy department.

The advent of fracking pushed America to the front of the line, and in 2015, we became not only energy-independent but also the world’s biggest producer of oil in the process.

20% of the world’s oil comes from the United States. That’s crazy to think about given that just a few years ago where we were forced to import oil from foreign (and sometimes hostile) sources.

Oil On A Run… Where Will It Stop?

Oil has seen a steady climb over the past two years, but in the past few months, oil has gone on a run.

Of course, Vladimir Putin’s globally condemned attack on Ukraine has only exacerbated things, making the problems as global as the condemnation.

Today, at the moment of this writing, the price per barrel of crude is hovering around $120–but there have been spikes that have sent it to over $130 periodically.

And with prices at the pump over $4 almost EVERYWHERE in the US right now, people are starting to wonder just how high the crude prices may go.

Is $150 the ceiling?

$175?

Or is it possible that we could see $200 per barrel crude prices?

Well, it comes down to the same thing that all prices come down to: supply and demand.

When it comes to this equation, the supply side isn’t really looking too good.

Even before any official sanctions were levied against Russia – the market has already been in the process of shunning oil from Putin’s homeland.

In fact, things have gotten so bad that Russia couldn’t find a buyer for an entire cargo ship’s worth of oil, even with an unheard-of $18-a-barrel discount.

People would rather pay more for their gas than support a guy that will attack his neighbor unprovoked.

But while Russia’s oil is a part of the problem, it’s not enough to fix the supply issues.

Why $200 Per Barrel Crude Is VERY Possible

Of course, any (or all) of the other major oil-producing countries could bump up production, but that’s not likely to happen. These countries are enjoying the profits they’re making with these soaring prices.

That being said, if they were to bump up production, really only Saudi Arabia and the UAE could actually make a difference to meet today’s current demand….

Of course, Iran and Venezuela are both dealing with sanctions and Libya is in the middle of political upheaval, so these countries are pretty much non-entities when it comes to meeting demand.

However, even if Saudi Arabia and UAE DID increase production, it would greatly deplete what’s left of the global market’s spare capacity, which would only push crude prices even higher until a more permanent solution is found.

So, with OPEC out, Russia out, and Venezuela out… the only country left to alleviate the demand burden would be the US.

That being said, even if President Joe Biden rescinded his moratorium on fracking on federal land, it would most likely take at least TWO quarters (or 6 months to most folks) for that production to make a dent in current oil prices.

So, taking all this information into consideration, it is a very real possibility that oil could hit the $200 mark before the end of the year.

In fact, given the current supply constraints and lag between a higher price and lower demand, we’re actually a lot more likely to see oil gain $80 in price than to come down $80 right now.

That’s why investors should be looking at this as an opportunity.

One of those solutions could be looking for an ETF that follows the crude market.

When you take all things into consideration, the United States Oil Fund (USO) looks pretty enticing simply for the fact that it is an American-based ETF that invests in oil futures.

Now, the StockPower rating system doesn’t include ETFs, so you may want to do a little research outside of my recommendation…

Or, you could go with any publicly traded oil company. Just do yourself a favor and run their ticker symbol through the StockPower rating filter that you can find at the top of the Money & Market’s homepage.

But that’s where we are right now.

The possibility of $200 per barrel of oil is a very real one.

All I can say is thank God that cars don’t run on milk–because our fuel prices would be through the roof!!

“Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because Fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; Truth isn’t.” – Mark Twain