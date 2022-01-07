Veteran strategist David Rosenberg says the central bank won’t risk a 20% drop in house prices and a 30% slide in stocks to fight inflation. Is he right?

If I could sum up the economic vision for 2022 with one word, it would be blurry.

It really is unclear what 2022 will hold. We’ve got experts, analysts, and pundits on all sides of the issue telling us completely different things.

We’ve got one side wearing rose-colored glasses and seeing 2022 as nothing more than a continuation of the longest bull market in the history of Wall Street, insisting that we’ll be making money hand over fist for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, on the other side, we’ve got a group of people telling us that our economy is about to face one of the worst recessions to hit our country since the Great Depression.

Which is right?

Well, in all likelihood, both…and neither.

Much like Sarah Connor said in the Terminator movies, “The future is not set. There is no fate but what we make for ourselves.”

That means that the future depends on the decisions that are made right now.

Is The Fed Full Of S**t?

The burden of that decision-making falls squarely on the shoulders of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who has the power to make the decisions that will shape our economic future.

It’s no secret that we’re facing an unprecedented rise in inflation, and the best way to combat that is to start raising interest rates to slow down spending across the country.

The problem is that rising rates mean less money being circulated and more money being saved, which tends to transform the economic landscape.

That’s why one strategist believes that, while Jerome Powell is talking tough about hiking rates and tapering spending, it’s just that: talk.

David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Rosenberg Research and the former chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch, isn’t buying it.

He says, “One should be skeptical of the Fed’s forecasts, given the poor track record, even though investors treat them (and the dot plots and FOMC minutes) as gospel.”

Why does he think that?

Well, all he really has to do is look back at history.

The Fed Is Wrong Most Of The Time!

Dating back to 2012, the Fed’s forecasts on rates have been correct 37% of the time, on core inflation 29% of the time, on unemployment 24% of the time, and on real gross domestic product growth 17% of the time.

That’s a pretty lame success rate.

If I was that bad at a job, I’d either get fired or quit…

Anybody would.

Not only that, Rosenberg believes that the Fed tends to be too bullish on growth: “What I’m saying is that they say in the stock market never to bet against the Fed but in the bond market, I can definitely tell you that it is perfectly safe to say that you can bet against the Fed’s forecasting ability – especially when it comes to the one thing the Fed can actually control, which is the policy rate.” he says.

Wow…

Even though this is a stinging evaluation, it’s hard not to see the truth in it.

Rosenberg weighed all the things that are facing our economy–flattening real consumer spending, housing past its peak, too much inventory, a record-high trade deficit, and flat-to-down real business speaking –and you can see why he says “there is absolutely no impetus to domestic demand growth going forward and yet the Fed continues to play the role of economic cheerleader.”

Realistically speaking, if the Fed were to hike rates to 1.75% next year – it would mean the possibility of a 20% decline in home values and a 30% slide in equity prices – as, according to Rosenberg, if there were a mean reversion in price-to-income ratios.

That’s pretty bleak, especially given that he sees both housing and stock prices as overpriced by 15%.

His recommendation? Start thinking defensively and moving towards equities like healthcare, staples, and utilities.

Again, it’s hard to argue with his logic. If history predicts the future, then he may be onto something here.

It makes more sense than the predictions of both the doomsayers and the cheerleaders, and I’d rather have a realistic view of the market than be stuck having to make a choice when I’m not ready.

A heavy dose of reality can be refreshing sometimes…

“A person often meets his destiny on the road he took to avoid it.” – Jean de La Fontaine