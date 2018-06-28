It’s Time to Short Delta Airlines (DAL)

Technical signals have warned my team of traders that it’s time to sell Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL).

They point out that the stock just had a downside breakout from an ascending channel.

This breakdown through support levels is a bearish move and indicates the stock will likely move much lower.

My team’s analysis says the airliner’s share price could fall as much as 13% in the coming weeks.

From the fundamental view, the outlook is just as worrisome.

Industry analysts’ forecasts for the remainder of the year do not look good for Delta.

The consensus is calling for airline profits to fall in the second half of this year due to rising fuel costs and weak domestic pricing power.

In all, weak prices and rising costs will mean lower profits for the company.

Now is a good time to go short Delta.

