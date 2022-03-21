One of the unexpected impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine is that the otherwise lively shoreline in New Jersey will be short of resources.

Have you ever been to the Jersey shore?

Growing up in Florida, I didn’t even know it was a thing!

“What? Northern states have beaches too? Then why do they all come down here?”

However, after reconnecting with my estranged father after 18 years, I met him and the rest of my paternally extended family in the New Jersey city of Wildwood.

My cousins picked me up at the Atlantic City airport and, for the next week, I got to know my family going on the rides, playing games, and sitting by the pool on one of the biggest boardwalks I’d ever seen.

You had to be careful walking with all the trams bringing people up and down the boardwalk–but getting hit wasn’t too much of a concern thanks to the obnoxiously loud “Watch the tram car” announcement that the conductors could play with the touch of a button.

Some of them would hit the button repeatedly, so you got a sort of scratching record effect.

“Wa..wa…wa,wa, wa… Watch the tram car please.”

I also ate some of the most delicious treats I’ve ever had during that week too.

Curley’s fries with malt vinegar are a must. And the fresh ice cream sandwich made with a block of Neapolitan ice cream topped with some powdered sugar…it’s heaven.

I had so much fun that year that I went for the next three in a row…though I may have worn out my welcome with my family thanks to a little incident where I almost got my 68-year-old uncle arrested when I bought a water balloon launcher and me and my cousins started a brawl between people.

Eh…it happens. But that’s a story for another time.

Suffice it to say I have a lot of fond memories of that place.

Jersey Shore Dangerously Short Of Its Most Important Resource

That’s why I was shocked to read that the Jersey shore was in jeopardy this year due to Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

Initially, I was just confused. Why would the war in Ukraine affect the Jersey shore so much? Are Curly’s fries made with Ukrainian potatoes? Does all the fresh waffle batter come from Russia?

No…not quite. It’s a different kind of resource that the Shore depends upon that comes from the region: workers.

Shoreside attractions, from Seaside Heights to my beloved Wildwood, all rely on foreign workers who often come to the US via the State Department’s J-1 visa summer work travel program to run the food stands, rides, and games during the crucial summer months that generate the bulk of the Shore’s revenue.

And the timing really couldn’t be worse.

Ukrainian and Russian workers are instrumental to Shore, and losing them could keep some businesses from opening during the one time of year when they can make money, depriving them of the chance to offset pandemic losses.

Tracey Default, the executive director of The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce said, “It is going to have a huge impact on us because the J-1 visa student program that we have in the Wildwoods is very active. A lot of employees participate in that program and utilize the J-1 students coming over, and Ukraine is a very popular location that we would have students come from.”

Ukraine’s Reality Hits Home

Of course, the Shore’s business leaders have repeatedly said the horrors of the war in Ukraine far outweigh the impacts on the local economy on the Shore…but the reality is that most Americans don’t realize how much some of our local economies depend on help from foreign countries. With much of Jersey still recovering from the lockdowns, it could be another tough year for the tourist industry in the Garden State.

Denise Beckson, VP of human resources at Morey’s Piers (a local amusement park business, said, “It’s been a challenging two years to put it mildly. You know, it’s funny, 2020 was really difficult. We only opened our facilities partially, and I remember in 2021 talking to some of my colleagues and folks saying I want my 2020 problems because 2021 was difficult in a different way.”

And now it seems that 2022 is going to present area businesses with all kinds of NEW problems.

Default continued, “Staffing everywhere is a serious problem – and it’s year-round, part-time, summer, seasonal, everybody. It’s something that really everyone’s struggling with right now across the board, not just a seasonal town.”

However, all hope is not lost…

With many states that were closed opening back up, a new workforce is slowly getting back into the swing of things, bolstered by help coming from teens now eligible to work as well.

Of course, we don’t know if it’s enough to fill the void that the J-1 workers are leaving… but it’s hope nonetheless.

And in times like this, that’s something to hang onto.

“The Jersey Shore is the kind of place where the policeman has a little cottage that might have been in the family for years and many other people call home.” – Bruce Springsteen