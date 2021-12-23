Even though we’ve been talking about it for months, the Metaverse just got a much-needed stamp of legitimacy: Jim Cramer covered it.

Think about the smartest person you know.

Now, I’m not talking about the smartest person who you know of; think about the smartest person that you know personally. Now, compare them to the smartest person you know OF.

Are their intellects THAT much different?

See, the smartest guy I know is pretty dang smart.

His name is Caleb, and he’s the kind of smart that makes you feel like an idiot by comparison. Not that HE would ever try to make you feel like an idiot, but things come so easily to him that I just feel stupid standing next to him.

Now, the smartest guy I know of, off the top of my head, would be Elon Musk, and when it comes to their personalities, you can see some similarities between the two.

Guys like that just seem to operate on a higher level than the rest of us.

But while the gap in their intellect may be small, the difference between Caleb and Elon is huge for one big reason. Caleb could be just as smart or even SMARTER than Elon Musk, but the world will most likely never know it because Caleb is content living his life the way he does. He would never want the attention or fanfare that Musk gets, and his life of anonymity may prevent him from going down in history as a great innovator or philosopher.

Having a global audience gives you some clout – and for most people, Elon Musk will be remembered as the smartest guy in the world, simply because people can read all about him any time they want.

Ahead Of The Mainstream’s Curve

Now, I say all this to say that I may be JUST as smart as CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

I’ve been told I’m a pretty bright guy—but nobody will EVER listen to me the way they listen to Jim Cramer, who has been on TV since the late 20th Century.

They know him, so they trust him.

However, if those same people would have listened to me, they’d have most likely been able to make a lot more money than when they listened to Jim. Not to brag, but I was ahead of Jim’s curve.

For months now, I’ve been telling you guys that the Metaverse would be the next step in the evolution of not only business but society itself. I fully believe it’s going to have THAT big of an impact.

While SOME of you listened to me, many others just turned their nose up at the suggestion and continued to look for other avenues of profit.

However, Jim Cramer recently talked about the Metaverse on his show “Mad Money,” and of course the internet is all abuzz over it.

Again…having an audience matters.

However, Cramer isn’t saying anything that I haven’t told you already.

He’s just come around to my way of thinking.

You Knew About ALL Of This

He talked about almost all of the stocks that I’ve told you about lately: Meta Platform—formerly Facebook—(FB), Nvidia (NVDA), Roblox (RBLX), and Unity Software (U). I have touched on each of them over the course of our crypto journey.

Of the four, only two, Meta Platforms and Nvidia, are bullish on the Green Zone Fortunes rating scale—but if I were a betting man, the company that I think has the best chance to break out is RBLX. They’ve already got working software that will plug in nicely with Metaverse when it finally gets rolling.

While that may be years away, it IS the future.

The thing is, I consider the Metaverse intrinsically tied to Blockchain. NFTs will play HEAVILY in that digital reality, which is why it’s smart to find opportunities in both the real and digital worlds.

These two innovations will be the future of business and our society, I just know it. That’s why the last thing I want is for us to be stuck on the outside looking in.

There are opportunities now and in the future, and not taking advantage of them would be a mistake.

So please, pretty please with sugar on top, don’t ignore what I’m telling you.

I may not smash coffee cups with baseball bats, but I did beat the guys that does to the punch.

Until next time…

“When people talk, listen completely. Most people never listen.” ― Ernest Hemingway