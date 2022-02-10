Beleaguered comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan has had a rough few months, but his sponsors aren’t leaving him. In fact, they’re doubling down!

Joe Rogan has become a polarizing figure.

After building his show, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” into one of the most listened-to podcasts ever, he signed an exclusivity contract worth a fortune, bringing his audience of a whopping 10 million listeners/viewers to Spotify, one of the top online music streaming services on the internet.

Spotify paid a hefty sum for that exclusivity, too. It’s been mentioned more than once that they handed the UFC commentator a cool $100 million to move his show to the platform.

However, with corporate ties come corporate problems.

First, there were political differences. A group of Spotify employees objected to him coming on the platform, threatening to quit unless his contract was pulled. Eventually, they settled for removing a few select episodes, like Rogan’s interview with InfoWars host Alex Jones. This faction of Spotify employees criticized Rogan as some sort of far-Right spokesman, despite the fact that he openly endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election.

After getting past that, Rogan had a good run…until he caught COVID. Unlike many other mainstream voices, he didn’t think like he needed a vaccination, and instead, he had his doctors “throw the kitchen sink at it.” He ended up being sick for a grand total of two days and tested negative less than a week later.

However, this miraculous recovery got Joe even MORE flack. His critics–Spotify employees included– started labeling him an “anti-vaxxer” and “purveyor of misinformation,” even though he still maintains that the COVID vaccine is a good option for other people.

A Rocky Start…That Kept Getting ROCKIER

Then came the protests from former music stars like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, who threatened to have their music be pulled from the platform unless Rogan’s “misinformation” was silenced.

Spotify called them on the ultimatum, and Young, Mitchell, and a handful of other aging musicians had their music pulled from Spotify’s library. Spotify stood with Rogan–though that likely had more to do with the $100 million contract than the platform’s dedication to free speech.

Then, a video compilation of EVERY time Joe Rogan used the “N-word” on his show began to circulate (getting a considerable number of reposts from the same people criticizing Rogan for the previous controversies). The video shows Rogan using the word not in a racist way, but in a contextual way. He never used it as a slur, just when reading a direct quote from other people.

After a heartfelt apology from Joe, Spotify was forced to defend him once again while also trying to balance its response to the outrage. Over 70 of the offending episodes have been scrubbed from the Spotify archives.

What a rough couple of months, right?

He only went live on the platform last fall!

Rogan’s support from his friends and fellow comedians has actually been overwhelming…but all this controversy can’t be good, right?

Well, it’s once again been proven true that there’s no such thing as “bad publicity,” because now it looks like all this bad publicity is going to bring in even more money for Spotify and Joe Rogan.

Joe Rogan’s Sponsors Stand By Him

Veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company, one of the sponsors of the show, has not only decided to stick with Rogan but also double down on their advertising dollars.

BRCC founder and CEO Evan Hafer said on a recent appearance on Fox News, “Joe’s a great friend of mine. He’s probably one of the best men, I think, in America to be the voice for an entire generation.”

Is he right?

Maybe…

Joe Rogan seems to be able to straddle that political line a lot, and it’s good to see that people can still see both sides of certain issues. So, in that respect, Rogan could be the best choice.

That’s why Hafer has confidently doubled his business’s advertising budget for the show.

On that move, Hafer said, “I learned this a long time ago: when people are under fire, you go shoulder to shoulder with them right into the fray. You don’t back down.”

This is a big move for Black Rifle because the announcement came on the cusp of the company going public.

The company debuts TODAY on NYSE under the symbol BRCC via a merger with SPAC company SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I.

If you don’t know anything about the coffee company, it was started by Hafer and a few of his fellow veterans and they use it to help other former military personnel transition back to civilian life.

They’re an incredible company when it comes to helping our veterans…and the coffee is pretty good too!

Maybe it’s true what they say about bad publicity…

Maybe it doesn’t really exist!

“There’s a direct correlation between positive energy and positive results.” –

Joe Rogan