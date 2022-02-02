A feud has erupted between podcaster/comedian Joe Rogan and certain icons of the music world–and Spotify is caught in the middle.

I’m going to go ahead and put it out there: I’m a big fan of Joe Rogan.

Maybe it’s his tie to combat sport that endears him to me, or maybe it’s the fact that he doesn’t really care who he offends with both his comedy and his lifestyler. Either way, I’ve been a big fan of Rogan for years.

Right now, he’s the king of the podcast world, hands-down.

He got into the genre early and has built his brand into what many call “Oprah for men.”

However, in the past few years, Rogan has gotten a lot of flack from very vocal critics.

It all started when he caught COVID-19 and had doctors “throw the kitchen sink” at it, employing treatments that included controversial therapies like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine. Rogan beat the virus in less than a week, and he even tested negative for COVID sooner than expected.

As soon as he made that video, the backlash started.

He was immediately lambasted by media personalities, celebrities, and politicians–mainly on the Left–for spreading “false or misleading information” about COVID, vaccines, and the efficacy of alternative treatments.

CNN even made fun of him for using a “horse dewormer,” even though Ivermectin has been prescribed to humans for decades and won the 2015 Nobel Prize for its use as an anti-parasitic.

Rogan’s detractors made him out to be some Right-wing conspiracy theorist.

How soon they forget that Joe endorsed Bernie Sanders for the 2020 election…

Nonetheless, Rogan’s personal decisions and statements have been enough to put him in the crosshairs of some very prominent, very angry people.

Spotify Chooses Rogan Over Angry Artists

However, the latest drama surrounding “The Joe Rogan Experience” isn’t about what Rogan said or did while he had COVID. This time around, it stems from guests he had on his show. Rogan gave a platform to several [people who challenged the leading narrative…and now the cultural powers-that-be are furious.

Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist and one of the creators of mRNA technology used in the vaccines for COVID, appeared on the show and shared a VERY controversial point of view about the entire COVID-19 subject…and it sent several other Spotify artists into an uproar.

It started when Canadian musician Neil Young issued an ultimatum to Spotify (SPOT) via a now-deleted message to his management team, saying “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

After Young’s outrage drew countless eyes to the subject (and likely got Rogan that many more views), Spotify chose Rogan over the aging rock star.

Then, other musicians like Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash (from Crosby, Stills, and Nash), and India Arie started piling on, asking for their catalog to be removed from Spotify’s platform as well…but still Spotify has refused to act beyond putting disclaimers on some of the controversial episodes.

And is anybody really surprised?

Rogan has become the streaming platform’s flagship! He made all kinds of headlines when the company offered him a rumored $100 million to stream exclusively on their platform, so of course they’re going to choose Rogan. He gets more traffic in a day than major news networks like CNN…so his audience is probably bigger than the listenership of the aforementioned artists combined.

Think about it: the vast majority of people who use Spotify simply arent a part of the demographic that listens to musicians like Niel Young and Joni Mitchell–but each one of Joe Rogan’s podcasts gets 10 million viewers.

Joe Rogan Is More Relevant… And He Makes Money For Spotify

It wasn’t that hard of a decision to make…

And the fact that these aging musicians think they’re still relevant enough to make these kinds of demands is almost laughable.

30 or 40 years ago, they had a lot of pull; in 2022, they’re relative unknowns, so much so that Twitter’s main takeaway from the dustup is that no one actually knows who Niel Young is.

But it wasn’t all good news on Spotify’s side on things. The bad publicity hurt its value…but only for a day or two. Then it rebounded HIGHER than it was before the drama started.

See? Barely a bump in the road for shareholders.

However, a loss is still a loss, and it’s a shame that we’ve come to a point in our society where we can’t have an open discussion anymore. Everything turns into a cancel party–and that’s something we need to nip in the bud.

Spotify is backing Rogan for now, but if the artist exodus continues and some of the real money-making artists start pulling their libraries, their tune could change.

Because that’s what it’s all about, right?

Making money.

It costs Spotify nothing to remove these artists from their platform. In fact, in the long run, it may even save them money since Spotify pays artists based on audience size.

Neil Young, Graham Nash, and India Arie either don’t need the money or don’t make enough to actually matter to Spotify’s bottom line.

There’s a reason why even more progressive artists that get a lot more listens are staying out of the fight. They’re making way too much money from Spotify to want to pull their catalogs.

This is a business decision, plain and simple, and being able to tie it to a social cause was just icing on the cake.

Unfortunately, this vocal protest didn’t have nearly the effect the artists were hoping for.

I guess that’s what happens when you overestimate your importance and you find out you’re not as high on the totem pole as you once thought.

This was a learning experience for all involved…

Especially for investors like us.

“Instead of cursing the darkness, light a candle for where we're going. There's something ahead worth fighting for.” - Neil Young