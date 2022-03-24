Is the housing market to be or not to be? That is the question.

Lame attempt at a Shakespeare pun aside, this is a question that is on the minds of many in the market today.

Economists and investors are split on the state of the housing market.

With interest rates on 30-year mortgage rates rising and demand still outpacing supply, the question remains: Is the housing market heading towards a crash?

The situation is being further complicated by the expected reduction of mortgage-backed securities from the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet.

As you may recall, the Fed ballooned their balance sheet to $9 trillion in response to the pandemic-induced economic shutdowns, much of that debt were in the form of mortgage-backed securities.

Those who lived during the financial crisis of 2008-2014 remember mortgage-backed securities with trepidation.

Wall Street was awaiting yesterday’s earnings report from home manufacturer KB Homes with bated breath, using the company’s earnings report as a bellwether for the housing market.

And they didn’t like what they saw.

According to Barron’s, “First-quarter earnings were $1.47 a share on revenue of $1.4 billion. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had predicted the home builder would earn $1.54 a share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

KB Home said deliveries in the period were flat with a year earlier at 2,868, below estimates of 3,168.”

The company blamed the S-words—supply-chain issues and a ‘stressed’ labor force—for the disappointing earnings.

Rising mortgage rates have encouraged home shoppers—especially first-time millennial homebuyers who accounted for 43% of home purchases—to jump into the market to lock in a lower interest rate knowing that mortgage rates are going to continue to climb.

See, the millennials aren’t as dumb as they seem…sometimes. (I am an elder millennial, so I can make that joke.)

So, in the short term, housing prices continue to skyrocket.

However, will this trend continue in the long term?

That is an open question at this point.

Higher interest rates make homes less affordable for consumers which could dampen home prices.

Demand falling could cause a subsequent decline in home construction as well, which could be another contributing factor to a decline in housing prices.

According to James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, this could increase the “likelihood that the housing market will start to move from one of significant excess demand, to one where we are better in balance.”

Home sales did fall in February by 6% according to the Commerce Department, so these trends might already be taking place.

Real estate markets might not be a sexy market to talk about like tech or crypto, but it has historically been a good barometer for the economy. Anyone who was alive in 2007-2009 knows what I am talking about.

If you know, you know…