The American business world has several legendary rivals. Coke vs Pepsi, McDonald’s vs Burger King, and Ford vs General Motors spring to mind immediately, but there are countless others.

However, one of the oldest and bitterest rivalries has gone unnoticed for many years…but that’s about to change.

Enter the legendary conflict of liquor vs. beer.

That’s right, the liquor and beer industries have been at each other’s throats since the beginning of this great republic…and now that battle is going public.

Please Read And Drink Responsibly

Since the 1600s, when the first brewery was built in America, beer has been the predominant alcoholic beverage of choice.

However, those days appear to be coming to an end.

Liquor is quickly catching up to beer and is within striking distance of overtaking it for largest market share in the alcohol-producing industry.

Or, as they say, “liquor gets you there quicker.” (See what I did there?)

According to the Wall Street Journal, spirits’ share of the American alcohol market increased from 28% in 1999 to 39% in 2020. Beer’s market share decreased to 44% in 2020, from 56% in 1999.

Adding insult to injury for beer, the Beer Institute estimates that drinkers choose beer just under half the time compared to 60.8% of the time in the 1990s.

And beer is less popular with drinkers in their early years of drinking (assuming that they didn’t drink underage…which no one here has ever done, right?)

Beer is no longer as hip and cool with the kiddos these days, according to Anheuser-Busch InBev SA. Among 21-to-27- year-olds, just 43% of alcohol consumed was beer, down from 65% in 2006.

Per capita, beer consumption in the U.S. fell to 73.4 liters last year, from 80.2 liters in 2010, and 83. 2 liters in 2020.

And last year, 39% of U.S. drinkers said beer was the alcoholic drink they drank the most, down from 46% in 2001.

Why The Hate For Beer?

Okay, okay, I know I’ve been a little rough on the beer industry so far. But considering the competitive advantage they have had over liquor—some would say unfairly—they kinda deserve it.

Liquor has been heavily regulated compared to beer and manufacturers/distributors have had to pay an insane amount in taxes for decades. All the while, beer manufacturers have sat back and laughed while hard liquor took a beating.

However, states such as Michigan and Nebraska have changed this and cut taxes on liquor. States are also allowing to-go cocktails to be purchased and pre-mixed cocktails are gaining in popularity as well.

The kids these days are more health-conscious, and most don’t want to end up with a Homer Simpson beer gut after one too many cans of Duff. Hence the craze for vodka and tequila sodas. Pre-mixed cocktails have become trendy as well.

American whiskey sales rose 8.2% last year, while cognac grew 21%, and tequila and mezcal combined increased 17%, according to DISCUS data.

Americans increased their alcohol consumption big time during the pandemic, and with many bars and other entertainment events closed, they had more disposable income to dedicate to higher-end spirits. Spirits costing above $40 accounted for 40% of U.S. spirits industry growth last year.

The booze industry overall benefited from the pandemic-induced lockdowns, which kept Americans home to drink their sorrows away.

An April 2020 survey of 13,000 professionals conducted on the networking app Fishbowl found that 42% of respondents admitted that they were drinking during work at one time or another.

A more recent survey found that 45% of remote workers have a drink during the workday, and 40% admit to shutting down early for happy hour.

Also, Americans overall are drinking more since the beginning of the pandemic. According to a study in the journal JAMA Network Open, Americans are drinking 14% more than they were pre-pandemic.

So, it appears that beer’s best days are behind it, and liquor is on the rise. Time will tell if this trend continues.

But regardless of your alcoholic drink of choice, either market has potential for profit. So cheers to many happy investing returns ahead!