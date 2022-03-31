As the world embraces electric vehicles, the demand for semiconductors has gone through the roof–and lithium prices could explode because of it!

It may surprise a lot of people, but I wasn’t the best student while I was in school.

Mind you, I always got good grades, and I even made the honor roll my senior year, but when it came to classes and homework and studying… it just wasn’t my thing.

As a college freshman at the University of Central Florida, I barely passed my Economic 101 class with a D+.

I might have been able to earn a better grade, but I rarely went to class at all. When I did show up, I was constantly talking to the fairer sex or my teammates from football.

Whatever the professor was trying to teach me about economics took a back seat to the social hour that auditorium class had become.

While I very much came to regret not applying myself in my first few years of college, there was one lesson I definitely understood even back then: the simple laws of supply and demand.

Basic Economics

Supply and demand is easy…

When something is available in large supply but there’s not much demand, prices are low; when the supply is small but demand is high, prices are high.

Easy peasy, lemon squeezy, right?

You don’t need to be an economist to understand THAT concept.

That’s why I’m keeping an eye on the EV market.

Because while I’m no economist, I understand that semiconductors and materials like lithium are in short supply at the moment–but the demand is through the roof and only getting higher.

This is going to create a price surge in the lithium world as EV companies scramble to get their hands on a steady supply. EV batteries account for about 60% of lithium needs last year–and it’s expected that those needs will jump to 80% by 2025!

Spot prices for lithium carbonate have more than DOUBLED in 2022 and have already hit a record of more than $70,000 per tonne.

That’s a HUGE jump.

However, while manufacturers can easily pass that price increase on to customers, the semiconductor shortfall may create a battery shortage at the worst possible time…

And those higher prices are already starting to appear for EV makers.

The Cost Trickles Down To Consumers

In fact, Tata Motors’ battery costs have risen 20% as a result of higher materials prices, and commodity costs have added up to 6% to the total price of an EV, some experts say.

But they’re not alone. Tesla raised retail prices for its cars between 5% to 10% earlier this month, and without semiconductors, batteries are going to be in short supply.

That’s why some battery companies are searching for other solutions to the semiconductor issue.

One such company was discovered by Green Zone Fortunes’ own Adam O’Dell. This company is not only searching for EV and battery solutions but it’s also innovated a technology that is being called “Infinite Energy.”

What they’re doing is nothing short of amazing, which is why Adam recorded this quick video presentation to educate people on what Infinite Energy is and how they could profit BIG from it.

Watch the video here.

We had a feeling this would happen…

This push to go green without having all the right pieces in play while the world is facing a supply chain issue may wreak havoc on the EV industry – but luckily, this might be a solution to everybody’s problem.

Or…

I guess we can just continue to go with gas.

“How come everything I need always comes with batteries?” – John Mayer