US consumer prices soared higher in February 2020 than they have the last 40 years, leaving lower-income Americans with very tough choices.

While I wouldn’t say I’ve ever lived in poverty, there were certainly a few times in my life when I’ve been very poor.

When my mother first divorced my father, she and I survived on her 1970s-era bank teller’s income (with no help from dear old dad in any way). There would be nights where we would sleep downstairs in our Rochester, New York apartment because the one heat register in the house was down there. I survived on hot dogs and canned potatoes for dinner, and there were times when I had a mayonnaise or a ketchup sandwich for lunch.

Though I never looked at us as poor, looking back through the lens of my adult eyes, I can see the struggles.

My mom married a few years later and we were able to carve out a middle-income life that made me feel rich by comparison…but that wasn’t the only time I’ve struggled to make ends meet.

When my wife and I first moved in together, we were in our early twenties and wanted to make it “on our own,” so we took pride in not asking our families for help.

We survived on ramen, instant mashed potatoes, and bags of cheap frozen chicken breast that our friends would get us at Costco (we paid for it, we just didn’t have a Costco membership).

However, my wife and I were also able to improve ourselves and our skills, which led to better jobs, higher salaries, and a pretty comfortable life.

All that being said, I never TRULY saw “poverty” until I took a trip to Brazil in 2012 and saw with my own two eyes a woman with a house made of corrugated metal sheeting, sweeping dirt out of a home with a dirt floor while her baby played in the dirt outside.

It really made me reevaluate my definition of “poor,” and I realized that even at my lowest…I had lived in comparative luxury.

The Poor Pay The Ultimate Price

For the past 10 years, I’ve been telling people that most Americans have never really seen “poor.” Even the homeless here in the US have it a lot better than some of the people I encountered in Brazil…but that may change soon.

Inflation has gripped our nation hard for the first time in over 40 years, and consumer prices have soared because of it. Even though we’re feeling the crunch of that ugly beast everywhere, people are feeling it more at the gas pump than anywhere else.

Gas today is 38% HIGHER than it was just a year ago, and those costs will only go up as we move through 2022.

While you’ll see memes all over social media of people making fun of people complaining about high gas prices, the people posting them are usually wealthy enough to take the increase in stride–and some of them can even afford electric cars! But despite the online mockery, these high gas prices are hurting lower-income families the most.

According to Bank of America data analytics, those soaring gas prices are “taking a bite on the lower-income consumers,” who are forced to make a decision over getting gas to get to work or cutting back on goods like clothing and furniture.

Seriously, the BoA report says, “At the sector level, the lower-income group saw the biggest slowdown in clothing and furniture spending on a three-year basis, while restaurant spending remained resilient.”

And while families have been forced to cut corners where they can, the research actually shows that both lower-income and higher-income households have increased their spending on gasoline as prices have surged.

But of course, this is a much harder burden for lower-income households to bear.

What Is The Solution?

According to the BoA report, “Rising gas prices are particularly painful for lower-income consumers. For one, gas makes up a larger share of their total spending. For another, lower-income consumers tend to work in sectors where remote working is not an option.”

If you want to see an area of the country that this is hitting hardest, look no further than Appalachia. Most people in that mountainous region drive between 30 minutes and an hour, one way, to work a job that barely pays better than minimum wage.

The research also shows that lower-income consumers, finding themselves short on cash, have increased their credit card spending on gas, which suggests decreased savings as well.

This isn’t a joke, folks…

People are going to feel this crunch, and it’s not just the guys in jacked-up pick-up trucks.

It’ll be people driving a 20-year-old car to and from work that are being hurt over this.

Now, what’s the solution?

Well, as we’ve discussed a few times, we may need to unleash the power of US fracking.

If you were looking for a prospect, you may want to check out Select Energy Services (WTTR), a company that supports both fracking and traditional drilling with water and chemical solutions.

Their PowerStock rating score is coming in “bullish”.

However, there are few things contingent on the company breaking out, most notably the Biden administration removing its moratorium for fracking on federal land.

It may be time to unleash the American oil machine and worry about the environmental ramifications when we can afford to.

Survival comes first. After all, that’s how my grandmother survived the Great Depression.

“The Great Depression, like most other periods of severe unemployment, was produced by government mismanagement rather than by any inherent instability of the private economy.” – Milton Friedman