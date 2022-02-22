After the successful launch of an innovative digital marketplace strategy, Macy’s is showing a strong earnings report and standing strong on a physical store strategy.

Who said that brick-and-mortar department stores are dying?

Iconic New York-based Macy’s is on fire, showing that even in the era of online shopping, physical store locations are still a viable option.

The legendary department store turned in strong earnings in their most recent earnings report, proving that brick and mortar stores aren’t dead yet.

According to the Wall Street Journal, “The department-store owner posted a profit of $742 million, a rise from $160 million in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings were $2.45 for the quarter, ahead of analysts’ expectations of $1.94, per a FactSet poll.

Digital sales increased 12% year over year and were up 36% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.”

However, it isn’t just physical locations that drove Macy’s strong earnings. The smart folks over at Macy’s came up with an ingenious idea: They created a digital marketplace that sells products from third-party merchants on top of their own goods.

Brilliant!

It is so brilliant, in fact, that an activist investor wanted Macy’s to sell the digital marketplace thereby keeping it separated from the rest of the company.

But Macy’s answer was a resounding “nah.”

Last October, an activist shareholder took a stake in Macy’s and urged the company to spin off its e-commerce business.

Jana Partners LLC sent a letter to the company begging them to separate the online platform from the brick and mortar operation.

Ok, begging might be a bit of hyperbole, but we will just say they asked kindly. But Macy’s decided against going that route that competitor Saks Fifth Avenue had already taken.

Macy’s didn’t want to be followers of their rivals; they do what they want, no questions asked.

And for what it’s worth—and it’s worth a lot— our handy dandy Green Zone rating system is “bullish” on Macy’s right now.

That means we expect the stock to outperform the market by 2x over the next 12 months.

So, that’s not bad. Do what you will with that information. I’m just the humble messenger.

Oh, and if you want to check out any of 6,000 stock ratings, all you must do is type in the name of the company in the box at the top right of MoneyandMarkets.com, and *boom*, you get a rating to help guide your stock purchasing decisions.

It is that easy! Seriously. Nobody else has anything like it…and that isn’t me bragging, it’s just the truth. Ok, maybe there is a little bit of bragging going on, but you get the point.

Check out our Green Zone rating system, and while you’re at it, look into buying some stock in Macy’s. You will be glad you did!