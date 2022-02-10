In a recent report, the shipping giant just revealed VERY strong full-year numbers–but there may be trouble on Maersk’s golden horizon.

Growing up in South Florida, Jimmy Buffett was sort of a staple in my musical lineup.

He was introduced into my life in the late 70s, but it wasn’t until the late 80s that I could truly appreciate his music.

His album The Songs You Know By Heart, was in constant rotation in the tape decks of me and my buddies in high school. It was a steady soundtrack to our days of skipping school, hanging out at the beach, and dreaming about our futures.

We loved all of those songs, but it was A Pirate Looks At Forty that really served as our anthem.

“Yes, I am a pirate, two hundred years too late.

The cannons don’t thunder,

There’s nothing to plunder

I’m an over-forty victim of fate

Arriving too late…arriving too late.”

We loved that line.

We also loved the idea of living on a sailboat in the Keys and scrubbing out a living doing something that would just keep us on the water.

Too bad for me, I get seasick very easily.

However, that doesn’t mean that the sea doesn’t hold an allure to me. I surf pretty regularly…but I understand that’s a far cry from being a sailor.

Son Of A Son Of A Sailor

Now in my adulthood, gone are those daydreams of sunkissed teens. But just because I sit here in an office doesn’t mean the sea has lost its allure. That’s why I’m writing to you fine people today about a company that is dominating the sea like the shipping companies of old.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKBY) is running hard on the heels of names like the East India Company for the most legendary trading enterprise of all time.

It’s amazing to me that no US index has adopted this shipping giant under its umbrella! Maersk still trades on the pink sheets…and at a valuation of more than $60 billion, that seems a bit strange, doesn’t it?

But ignoring that for now…

Maersk was one of the uncrowned champions of the pandemic.

While companies across multiple industries and sectors were struggling to get materials and products delivered last quarter due to port congestion and container shortages continued to make logistics and supply a nightmare, Maersk was able to take advantage of their desperation and hike prices 80% higher than the same time in 2020–and they did so without losing customers.

That being the case, Maersk had a stellar 2021, bringing in 64% more in revenue than 2020 while doing LESS work with fewer containers shipped.

The ability to charge outlandish prices–and then actually get them–pushed the company’s full-year revenue up by 55% versus the year before.

Cheeseburgers… And Profits In Paradise

It’s why Maersk stock over the past year is up 57.7% as of this writing,

Maersk’s Green Zone stock rating is INCREDIBLE, too. Take a look at their chart:

98 is a VERY strong score, and Maersk seems like it’s at the top of its game.

However, that score may be headed down in the second half of 2022. If all goes as expected, the supply issues that have plagued global trade will most likely ease up, forcing Maersk to lower its record-high prices.

That might be why the company forecast a weaker-than-expected profit outlook for 2022–but even so, the stock is still rolling.

Why?

Well, it’s probably due to the company’s ability to pivot…

Maersk executives know the high-priced shipping won’t last, so they’re pivoting into other areas, most importantly the company’s “land-based logistics” arm.

How are they doing that?

Well, it was just announced that Maersk is acquiring trucking firm Pilot Freight Services for $1.7 billion, bringing them from just sea-borne shipping to sea AND last-mile delivery.

It’s a smart play, and it could be what’ll keep Maersk in that bullish range.

Of course, I don’t think Jimmy Buffett has a song for that one…

“Sail the main course in a simple sturdy craft. Keep her well stocked with short stories and long laughs. Go fast enough to get there but slow enough to see. Moderation seems to be the key.” – Jimmy Buffett