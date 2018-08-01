US Construction Spending Fell 1.1% in June

Spending on U.S. construction projects fell 1.1 percent in June, the biggest decline in more than a year as spending on public construction dropped at the highest rate in more than five years.

The decline in June brought total construction spending to a seasonally-adjusted $1.32 trillion, 6.1 percent higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department said. June’s decline was partly offset by an upward revision of May’s figure to 1.3 percent from 0.4 percent.

Despite the June declines, analysts expect construction spending to contribute to overall growth in the economy this year, particularly as the market for existing homes remains tight.

Government spending on construction projects fell 3.5 percent in June, the biggest decline since March of 2013, when it also dropped 3.5 percent. The last time government spending on construction projects dropped more than that was in November of 2003, when it fell 3.6 percent.

Government spending on school construction fell by 11 percent, while spending on power plant projects dropped by 9.5 percent.

Spending on private residential projects fell 0.5 percent in June, with the volatile apartment building sector seeing a 2.8 percent decline.

Last month, the Commerce Department reported that June housing starts had plummeted 12.3 from the previous month, although through the first half of 2018, new home construction has climbed 7.8 percent year-to-date. Analysts expect continued strength in home construction, driven by a healthy job market and shortage of existing homes for sale.

US Factories Grow at a Slower Pace in July

U.S. factories grew at a slower pace in July, but American industry remains healthy.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, says its manufacturing index slipped last month to 58.1 from 60.2 in June. Anything over 50 signals growth, and U.S. manufacturing is on a 23-month winning streak. Seventeen of 18 manufacturing industries expanded in July, led by textile mills and makes of electronic equipment, appliances and components.

New orders, production and new export orders all grew more slowly in July. Factories stepped up hiring last month.

Manufacturers are coping with labor shortages and supply disruptions connected to ongoing trade disputes with China, Canada, Mexico and Europe.

But the overall U.S. economy expanded in the second quarter at a 4.1 percent annual pace, fastest since 2014.

Report: Midwest economy still growing but at slower pace

A monthly survey report suggests economic growth is still slowing in nine Midwest and Plains states.

The report released Wednesday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index declined to 57.0 in July from 61.8 in June and 67.3 in May. It’s still the 20th straight month that the index remained above growth neutral 50.0.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the region’s manufacturing growth of 2.6 percent over the past 12 months exceeds the U.S. growth rate of 2.3 percent.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Man Gets 5 Years for Operating $13M Mortgage Fraud

A suburban Philadelphia man who acknowledged orchestrating a $13 million mortgage fraud scheme for nearly a decade is headed to prison.

A federal judge in Philadelphia sentenced George Barnard on Tuesday to five years. The 47-year-old Newtown Square resident pleaded guilty to multiple fraud counts in April.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Barnard used the money from the scheme to buy yachts, luxury cars and beach homes.

In addition to his prison term, Barnard was ordered to pay $12.7 million in restitution and to forfeit $4.2 million in illegal proceeds.

Barnard was one of two owners of Capital Financial Mortgage Corporation. Between 2005 and 2013 he defrauded banks by using money he borrowed for his personal use instead of funding loans for borrowers or paying off borrowers’ existing mortgages.

Wells Fargo to Pay $2.1B for Role in Housing Bubble

Wells Fargo is agreeing to pay a $2.1 billion fine to settle allegations it misrepresented the types of mortgages it sold to investors during the housing bubble and subsequent financial crisis.

The amount is smaller than fines paid by Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and other big banks in the years following the financial crisis to settle similar allegations.

Wells Fargo is one of the last remaining big banks to settle charges related to its role in the subprime mortgage crisis.

The fine is unrelated to the more recent scandals that have plagued Wells, such as the opening of millions of fake accounts for customers without their authorization in order to meet unrealistic sales quotas.

Sprint Fiscal 1Q Earnings Top $176M

Sprint Corp. (S) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $176 million.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $8.13 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.04 billion.

Sprint shares have decreased nearly 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 32 percent in the last 12 months.

Humana 2Q Profits Hit $193M

Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $193 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.79 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $14.26 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.16 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $14.15 per share.

Humana shares have risen 27 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 5 percent. The stock has climbed 36 percent in the last 12 months.

Burger King Parent Company Earnings Top $167M

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $167.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 66 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

Restaurant Brands shares have climbed roughly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 6 percent in the last 12 months.

Molson Coors Post $424M 2Q Earnings

Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $424.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.88 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $3.82 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.09 billion.

Molson Coors shares have dropped 18 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 5 percent. The stock has dropped 25 percent in the last 12 months.

AutoNation Reports 2Q Earnings Top $97M

AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $97.6 million.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $5.39 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.41 billion.

AutoNation shares have declined 5.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 5 percent. The stock has risen 15 percent in the last 12 months.

Chesapeake Reports 2Q Loss of $20M

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $40 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $982 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $4.72. A year ago, they were trading at $4.96.

