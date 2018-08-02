Average US Mortgage Rates Rise; 30-Year at 4.60%

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose for the second straight week, continuing to dampen prospects for potential homebuyers.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages jumped to 4.60 percent this week from 4.54 percent last week. Long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years. The average benchmark 30-year rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.93 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans increased to 4.08 percent this week from 4.02 percent last week.

Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again

Brookstone, the ubiquitous seller of cool but largely unneeded things, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection again.

The specialty gift store said in a filing on Thursday that it had assets of $50 million to $100 million, and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million.

It first filed for bankruptcy protection in 2014. The Merrimack, New Hampshire, company was sold at auction in June of that year before emerging from bankruptcy protection.

Brookstone Inc. began in 1965 when Pierre de Beaumont put an ad in Popular Mechanics Magazine offering hard-to-find tools and other devices, according to the company’s website. Its first store opened in 1973.

US Goes Ahead With Tax on Canadian Newsprint

The U.S. Commerce Department is going ahead with a tax on Canadian newsprint, a threat to the already-struggling American newspaper industry.

The revised tariffs unveiled Thursday are mostly lower than those originally imposed earlier this year but would still slap an anti-dumping border tax as high as 16.88 percent.

Congress is overwhelmingly opposed to the tariffs. House Speaker Paul Ryan contacted Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross directly to voice his concerns. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer declared in a newspaper column that the tax “would do irreversible harm” to the newspaper industry.

The tariffs are a response to a complaint from a hedge fund-owned paper producer in Washington state, which argues that its Canadian competitors are taking advantage of government subsidies to sell their product at unfairly low prices.

Ex-Tesla Worker Accused of Hacking Seeks $1M In Counterclaim

A former Tesla Inc. employee at the electric car maker’s battery plant in Nevada is seeking at least $1 million in defamation damages after it accused him of hacking into computers and stealing confidential information leaked to the media.

Lawyers for Martin Tripp filed a counterclaim in federal court in Reno on Tuesday alleging that any damages Tesla incurred were caused or contributed to by Tesla’s “own negligence, acts or omissions.”

Tripp alleges that up to $200 million worth of battery module parts for Tesla’s Model 3 vehicle were incorrectly categorized as scrap earlier this year. He said more than 700 dented and/or punctured modules were not discarded and instead were being shipped or were in the process of being shipped to customers.

Tesla officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press on Thursday.

Blue Apron Loses $32.8M in 2Q

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.8 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The meal-kit seller posted revenue of $179.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.42. A year ago, they were trading at $6.37.

Spending on Future Tech Eats Into BMW Quarterly Profit

Luxury carmaker BMW says that net profit fell 6 percent in the second quarter as the company spent more on developing new technologies for electric, autonomous and digitally connected automobiles.

Profit came in at 2.08 billion ($2.42 billion), down from 2.22 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Revenues fell 2.9 percent to 25.02 billion euros.

The company said Thursday it spent 2.61 billion euros on research and development over the first six months of the year, up 13.6 percent from a year earlier. It underlined its push into electric vehicles, saying Thursday that it has sold 61,000 so far this year, an increase of 42 percent.

The company also took steps during the quarter to expand its lucrative business in China, agreeing to expand its joint venture with Brilliance Automotive.

Siemens Sees Lower Profit, But books more big-ticket orders

Siemens AG saw net profit fall 14 percent in the most recent quarter as higher taxes and lagging profits at its oil and gas business weighed on earnings.

On the positive side, the Munich-based company said Thursday it booked sharply higher orders, a key factor for earnings down the road. Those included 800 million euros for a train control system in Norway and 1.3 billion euros for an offshore wind farm in Britain.

Net profit fell to 1.21 billion ($1.40 billion) from 1.41 billion in the same quarter a year ago, the company’s fiscal third.

The oil and gas business saw earnings fall by more than half to 164 million euros as global energy trends reduced demand for the division’s offerings including for gas turbines to generate electricity.

DowDuPont 2Q Profits Hit $1.77B

DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.77 billion.

The Midland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $24.25 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.67 billion.

DowDuPont shares have fallen roughly 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5 percent in the last 12 months.

Yum Profits Strong in 2Q, Some Weakness In Same-Store Sales

The company that owns KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut is reporting healthy second-quarter profits, though sales at existing stores could create some unease.

Yum Brands Inc. posted earnings of $321 million, or 97 cents per share, on Thursday. Excluding nonrecurring items, per-share earnings were 82 cents, or 8 cents better than industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by FactSet.

The Louisville, Kentucky, company earned $206 million, or 58 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Revenue slipped to $1.37 billion, from $1.45 billion, but that’s about in line with projections.

Sales at restaurants open at least a year edged up 1 percent, half the increase analyst expected.

Same-store sales at Pizza Hut dipped 1 percent, while both KFC and Taco Bell posted 2 percent increases.

