FCC Head Has ‘Serious Concerns’ With Sinclair-Tribune Deal

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission is raising “serious concerns” about Sinclair’s $3.9 billion deal for Tribune’s television stations.

Sinclair wants to buy Tribune Media and its 42 TV stations, including KTLA in Los Angeles and WPIX in New York. To address potential antitrust concerns, Sinclair has said it would sell stations to several buyers.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says Sinclair might still be able to operate the stations “in practice, even if not in name.” One potential buyer is the Cunningham Group, which has ties to Sinclair’s founding family.

Pai is ordering a hearing on Sinclair’s proposed acquisition of Tribune. Even ordering a hearing could stop a potential deal. The last deal an FCC hearing blocked was a 2002 merger of satellite TV companies DirecTV and Echostar.

Amazon’s Prime Day Runs Into Snags Swiftly

Amazon’s website has run into some snags quickly on its much-hyped Prime Day.

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links Monday got only an abashed-looking dog with the words, “Uh-oh. Something went wrong on our end.”

It wasn’t clear how widespread the outage was, and an Amazon spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email.

Shoppers took to social media to complain that they couldn’t order any items. It’s a particular embarrassment for Amazon, on the shopping holiday it created that has become one of its busiest days.

IMF: World Economy Likely to Grow 3.9% This Year

The International Monetary Fund is keeping its forecast for global economic growth unchanged at 3.9 percent this year despite worries about rising trade tensions and higher oil prices. But the lending agency is downgrading the outlook for Europe and Japan.

The IMF now predicts that the economy of the 19-country eurozone will grow 2.2 percent in 2018, down from the 2.4 percent it forecast in April. The fund expects the Japanese economy to expand 1 percent this year, downgrading its 1.2 percent April forecast.

The IMF still expects tax cuts to lift U.S. economic growth to 2.9 percent this year, up from 2.3 percent in 2017.

Citing proliferating trade conflicts, IMF chief economist Maury Obstfeld warned that “the risk of worse outcomes has increased” for the world economy.

Deadline Looms for Casinos’ Sports Bet Plans Before Football

Time is running out for some gambling companies that plan to offer legal sports betting in New Jersey before football season starts.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement has directed the Atlantic City casinos to get their sports betting applications in by the end of the day on Monday.

This also includes plans for internet and mobile sports betting, which no casino in New Jersey has yet been approved to offer.

Casinos that miss the deadline run the risk of not having their sports betting operations tested and approved in time for the start of football season in early September.

So far, two casinos, the Borgata and Ocean Resort, and two horse tracks, Monmouth Park and the Meadowlands, offer sports betting in New Jersey.

National Rig Count Increases By 2 to 1,054

The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by two this week to 1,054.

At this time a year ago there were 952 active rigs.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 863 rigs drilled for oil this week and 189 for gas. Two were listed as miscellaneous.

Among major oil- and gas-producing states, Texas gained two rigs and Colorado and Louisiana each increased by one.

Alaska and California each lost one rig.

Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming were unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May 2016 at 404.

Tuesday’s Business Events

Major business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday:

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases industrial production for June, 9:15 a.m.

WASHINGTON — National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for July, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Treasury releases international money flows data for May, 4 p.m.

