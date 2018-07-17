Trump Admin Lifts Donor Disclosure for Some Tax-Exempt Groups

The Trump administration is lifting requirements for some tax-exempt groups to disclose the identities of their donors to federal tax authorities.

The change benefits groups that spend millions of dollars on political ads, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and an organization tied to the billionaire Koch brothers.

Republicans accused the IRS during President Barack Obama’s tenure of liberal bias and unfair targeting of conservative tax-exempt groups. Now those groups figure among the organizations allowed to withhold names of their donors under the new IRS policy announced late Monday.

Treasury Department officials portrayed the changes as important free-speech and privacy protections for donors, while also preserving government transparency. But critics see the easing of disclosure requirements as opening the door to more dark money in political campaigns.

UnitedHealth Puts up Huge 2Q Profit Numbers

UnitedHealth Group’s second quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations, helped by a surge in government-funded coverage, and the nation’s largest health insurer hiked its 2018 forecast again.

UnitedHealth now expects adjusted earnings to range between $12.50 and $12.75 per share. That’s up from a forecast for $12.40 to $12.65 per share that the company laid out in April. The hike announced Tuesday marked the third increase for the year.

Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $12.63, according to FactSet.

In the second quarter, UnitedHealth added 450,000 more customers to its Medicare Advantage business, which provides privately run versions of the federal government’s Medicare program, and another 330,000 to its UnitedHealthcare Community and State business. That segment runs state- and federally funded Medicaid coverage for the poor and people who have disabilities.

The insurer’s total enrollment advanced nearly 5 percent to 48.8 million people.

Health insurance is the biggest revenue generator for UnitedHealth. But it also has been pouring resources into its Optum segment, which generates a larger operating margin. The Optum segment provides pharmacy benefits management and technology services. It also runs a growing number of clinics and urgent care and surgery centers.

The insurer said Tuesday that operating earnings from Optum grew more than 21 percent to $1.8 billion in the second quarter.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc., a component of the Dow Jones industrial average, have climbed 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock price passed $250 earlier this year, setting a fresh round of new, all-time high marks.

Goldman Sach’s CEO will Retire

Goldman Sachs said Tuesday that Lloyd Blankfein, the firm’s chief executive officer and chairman for the last 12 years, will retire later this year.

Blankfein will be replaced by David Solomon, a long-time Goldman executive who has long been seen as Blankfein’s chosen successor to lead the storied Wall Street investment bank.

Goldman also said its second-quarter profit jumped 44 percent from a year ago. The performance was largely driven by the investment bank’s core franchises: advising companies on mergers, acquisitions and other deals, and its trading business.

Blankfein took over Goldman Sachs at the height of the housing bubble and on the eve of the Great Recession and financial crisis. Goldman was just as exposed to toxic assets as its competition was, and in the darkest days of the crisis, it was thought Goldman Sachs may not survive.

Blankfein was able to navigate Goldman back through the crisis. Meanwhile, his competition — Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns and Merrill Lynch — were either bought in distressed sales or, in the case of Lehman, went bankrupt.

“Our firm has demonstrated great resiliency and strength over the last 12 years,” Blankfein said in a statement.

Solomon, Blankfein’s chosen successor, has been with Goldman Sachs since 1999. Solomon held the title of co-chief operating officer along with Gary Cohen, who took a job as President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser before leaving the administration earlier this year. The 56-year-old Solomon is sometimes better known by his nightlife gig as a DJ at major clubs around the world as DJ D-Sol.

MGM Sues Vegas Mass Shooting Victims, Argues it isn’t Liable

MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.

The company argues in lawsuits filed Friday in Nevada and California that it has “no liability of any kind” to survivors or families of slain victims under a federal law enacted after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

A high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured hundreds more last year after he shattered the windows of his Mandalay Bay suite and fired on a concert crowd below.

Attorney Robert Eglet represents victims who have sued MGM and described the company’s move as “outrageous.”

MGM’s lawsuits target victims who have sued the company and voluntarily dismissed their claims or have threatened to sue.

Lawmakers Warn Tariffs Threaten Local Newspapers

Members of Congress are warning that newspapers in their home states are in danger of cutting coverage or going out of business if the U.S. maintains recently imposed tariffs on Canadian newsprint.

The Trump administration ordered the tariffs in response to a complaint from a paper producer in Washington state. It argues that Canadian competitors take advantage of government subsidies to sell their product at unfairly low prices.

About a dozen lawmakers spoke out Tuesday against making the tariffs permanent during a United States International Trade Commission hearing.

Newsprint is generally the second-largest expense for local papers. The tariffs have increased prices by 25 to 30 percent.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, says the tariffs are “speeding the decline in an industry that plays an important role in our society.”

Buffett Delivers Annual Gifts Worth $3.4B to 5 Charities

Billionaire Warren Buffett has given another $3.4 billion of his Berkshire Hathaway stock to five foundations as part of his plan to gradually give away his fortune.

Buffett disclosed the annual gifts Monday. The biggest donation went to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Buffett also gave stock to his own foundation and to the foundations run by each of his three children.

He converted 11,867 Class A shares of Berkshire stock to 17,800,500 Class B shares, then donated 17,696,780 shares to the five foundations.

Buffett has been giving away blocks of Berkshire stock since 2006. Buffett’s gifts were worth roughly $31 billion based on Berkshire’s share price when the gifts were given.

San Francisco to Consider Tax on Companies to Help Homeless

San Francisco voters will decide in November whether to tax large businesses to pay for homeless and housing services in a city struggling with income inequality.

Supporters collected enough signatures to get the measure on the ballot. It would raise about $300 million a year to expand shelter beds and provide housing for people who are homeless or at risk.

The money would come from an average half-percent tax increase on companies’ revenue above $50 million each year.

The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce has raised concerns about the measure. Business owner Christin Evans says voters are tired of the city’s bleak housing situation.

Seattle leaders backed off a similar proposal last month after Amazon pushed back on a tax on large employers.

Ford to Spend up to $299M to Settle Takata Air Bag Lawsuits

Ford has agreed to spend up to $299 million to settle lawsuits filed by owners of about six million vehicles with potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

The agreement announced Monday must get court approval. It covers owners who claim that their vehicles’ value dropped because Ford used Takata equipment.

Under the deal, owners are eligible for reimbursement of up to $500 for documented expenses. They also can get rental cars while they wait for recall repairs. Ford also agreed to an outreach program to get the recall repairs done.

Court records show attorneys will get no more than 25 percent of the settlement.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and spew shrapnel into drivers or passengers. At least 23 people have died worldwide due to the problem.

© The Associated Press. All rights reserved.