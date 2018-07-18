US Launches National Security Probe into Uranium Imports

The Commerce Department has started an investigation into the impact of uranium imports on U.S. national security, a move that could result in tariffs and add another front to the Trump administration’s trade fight.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the United States produces just 5 percent of the uranium needed for the U.S. military and for electricity generation, down from nearly half in 1987.

Two U.S. uranium mining companies, UR-Energy and Energy Fuels, requested the investigation in January.

The probe follows an earlier national security investigation into steel and aluminum imports, which resulted in steep 25 percent duties on imports of the two metals from the European Union, Canada, Mexico, China and Japan. A second investigation focused on the threat to security posed by auto imports is ongoing.

Buyers Worry They’ll Lose Tax Credit Waiting on Tesla

For many on the list to buy Tesla’s mass-market electric car, the wait for the company to produce enough to satisfy demand isn’t a major problem. But the prospect of losing a U.S. federal tax credit is.

While CEO Elon Musk‘s company uses a tent to create more factory space and crank out more Model 3s, many on the waiting list worry about the looming phaseout of the $7,500 credit on Tesla vehicles. If it goes away, the car could cost too much, forcing them to cancel orders.

That could cost Tesla critical sales and revenue at a time when the company will need a lot of cash.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Jumps after Buyback Rules Eased

Berkshire Hathaway’s stock price is up 4 percent after easing restrictions on buying back its own shares.

The Omaha, Nebraska, conglomerate led by Warren Buffett said Tuesday that after it posts earnings on Aug. 3, it will begin allowing Buffett to buy stock at prices up to the shares’ intrinsic value.

Since 2012, Berkshire has restricted buybacks to prices below 120 percent of the stock’s book value, which is an estimate of the company’s value after liabilities are subtracted from assets.

Given the company’s massive cash pile (Berkshire has hoarded more than $100 billion while Buffett looks for another acquisition or investment) the rule change ups the odds that it will be directed at buy backs.

It will not do so if it would reduce its cash below $20 billion.

Regulators Seek End to Stricter Oversight of Zions Bancorp

A panel of federal regulators is proposing the removal of strict government oversight imposed on Zions Bancorp after the big regional bank received a taxpayer-funded bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.

The unanimous decision by the Financial Stability Oversight Council on Wednesday is the latest example of a push, under the Trump administration, to dismantle rules put into place after the financial meltdown in hopes of averting a similar crisis in the future.

A final action on the Salt Lake City bank is likely within 60 days.

The council was empowered by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law to collar some large financial companies with stricter supervision as a way to avert a “too-big-to-fail” situation — when the government is forced rescue them to head off a broader economic collapse.

The bank’s shares rose 2 percent.

EU Tries to Limit Influx of Steel Diverted by US Tariffs

The European Union has announced measures to shield its market from a glut of steel heading to the continent after the U.S. imposed tariffs on imports of the metal.

The Trump administration put tariffs this year on steel and aluminum from several countries, including the 28 of the EU. The EU now fears that steel from around the world that would have gone to the U.S. will be diverted to the EU, swamping its market.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said that “we are left with no other choice than to introduce provisional safeguard measures to protect our domestic industry against a surge of imports.”

Under the measures, the EU will impose tariffs of 25 percent on 23 categories of products if imports exceed a 3-year average.

Texas Instruments’ New CEO Loses Job for Personal Misconduct

Texas Instruments has dumped CEO Brian Crutcher for personal misconduct less than two months after he took over the job, ruining the chip maker’s hopes for a smooth transition to new leadership.

Crutcher resigned Tuesday after TI’s board determined he violated the company’s code of conduct with behavior the company said was not consistent with its ethics and core values. TI emphasized Crutcher’s transgression wasn’t related to its operations or finances.

The company is bringing back Crutcher’s predecessor as CEO, TI Chairman Rich Templeton, to reassume his old job. Crutcher replaced Templeton as CEO June 1 as part of what the Dallas company described as a “well-planned succession.”

TI’s upheaval comes just a few weeks after rival chip maker Intel replaced its CEO , Brain Krzanich, for violating its code of conduct.

FanDuel Group to Launch Online Sports Betting and Casino

FanDuel Group says it will launch online sports betting and an internet casino, hopefully in time for the start of football season.

FanDuel, which is mostly owned by Ireland-based Paddy Power Betfair, will provide online sports betting with the license of the Meadowlands Racetrack, and internet gambling through its licensing affiliation with Atlantic City’s Golden Nugget casino.

GAN and IGT will provide the technology platform for both.

Sports betting in New Jersey began last month, generating $16.4 million in bets during its first two weeks.

Internet gambling has grown steadily in New Jersey since its November 2013 launch and provides about 10 percent of the Atlantic City casinos’ revenue.

So far, two casinos, the Borgata and the Ocean Resort, and two racetracks, the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park, offer sports betting.

CSX: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CSX Corp. (CSX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $877 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.99 billion.

CSX shares have increased 17 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $64.48, a climb of 18 percent in the last 12 months.

