Emissary Warns US State Governors: China Up for Trade War

A Chinese emissary is warning at a meeting of U.S. state governors that a trade war with his country won’t be easily won.

China Consul General to Los Angeles Zhang Ping said Thursday that advocates of a trade war should “know that a trade war is not something that can easily be won.”

Zhang spoke at the start of a meeting in New Mexico of the National Governors Association.

Zhang says ordinary people would bear the brunt of U.S.-China trade disputes.

More than 20 governors were scheduled to attend the three-day conference that delves into foreign investments in state economies.

The U.S. and China are locked in a trade war over American complaints that Chinese companies steal trade secrets and force U.S. firms to hand over technology in return for market access.

President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on imported cars, trucks and auto parts are running into united opposition from automakers, dealers and suppliers.

Average US Mortgage Rates Dip; 30-Year at 4.52%

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged slightly lower this week.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages slipped to 4.52 percent from 4.53 percent last week.

Despite the decline in recent weeks, long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years. The average benchmark 30-year rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24. The rate stood at 3.96 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans ticked down to 4.00 percent this week from 4.02 percent last week.

Trump Pushing Job Training as Employers Search for Workers

President Donald Trump is pressing U.S. companies and trade associations to bolster their job training opportunities as employers search for qualified skilled workers to fill vacancies.

Trump is set to hold a White House event with corporate leaders, workers and students to promote apprenticeships, vocational opportunities and job training.

The president is asking companies and trade organizations to sign a pledge to provide the training for their workforce. Some of the companies signing the pledge include General Motors, FedEx, The Home Depot and IBM.

The pledge — along with an executive order creating a national council for U.S. workers and a workforce policy advisory board — aims to address the needs of manufacturing workers as the president has engaged in multiple trade disputes that have rattled the economy.

Whiskey Summit Planned in Hopes of Defusing Trade Conflicts

A top whiskey industry official in Kentucky says he’s worried that global trade conflicts will escalate, with the state’s bourbon producers caught in the crosshairs.

So he’s inviting whiskey associations across the world to meet in Kentucky to discuss ways to defuse trade disputes.

Kentucky Distillers’ Association President Eric Gregory told state lawmakers Thursday that the whiskey summit will be held in Louisville next week. Gregory says he hopes the whiskey groups can speak with a “unified voice” in urging world leaders to resolve trade disputes.

Gregory says he’s worried about long-term damage to Kentucky’s bourbon industry if trade conflicts persist.

Bourbon producers face tariffs in some key markets, including the European Union. Those tariffs make their products more expensive. Kentucky producers exported nearly $200 million worth of spirits to the EU in 2017.

Report: Wells Fargo Charged Customers for Hidden Services

Wells Fargo & Co. is in the process of refunding tens of millions of dollars to customers for products such as pet insurance, legal services and other add-on services that were added to customers’ accounts without their full understanding, a report says.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported Thursday that the bank for years charged monthly fees to hundreds of thousands of customers for dozens of products they didn’t fully understand or know how to use.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is looking into the matter, the newspaper reports.

Wells Fargo said in a statement emailed to the Associated Press that it is reviewing the add-on products and is working with regulators.

Union Pacific 2Q Profit Jumps 29% as Volume Up 4%

Union Pacific Corp. hauled in 29 percent more second-quarter profit as the railroad handled 4 percent more shipments, but the results might have been better with some operational challenges.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said Thursday it earned $1.51 billion net income, or $1.98 per share. That’s up from $1.17 billion, or $1.45 per share, a year ago.

The results exceeded the $1.94 per share that the analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said the railroad’s performance was hurt by shortages of train crews and a tunnel outage in June, but it is working on improving its operations.

“Overall, I am pleased with the effort put forth by the entire Union Pacific team; however, I recognize the results could have been better,” Fritz said.

The railroad’s revenue grew 8 percent to $5.67 billion in the period. That surpassed the $5.6 billion analysts expected.

But Union Pacific’s expenses increased 10 percent to $3.6 billion as fuel costs jumped 48 percent to $643 million.

Fritz said he expects the economy to remain strong through the rest of the year.

Union Pacific shares have increased slightly more than 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 5 percent. The stock has risen 29 percent in the last 12 months.

The railroad operates 32,400 miles of track in 23 states.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches Spacecraft Higher than Ever

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket company shot a capsule higher into space Wednesday than it’s ever done before.

The New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas on the company’s latest test flight. Once the booster separated, the capsule’s escape motor fired, lifting the spacecraft to an altitude of 389,846 feet. That’s 74 miles or 119 kilometers.

It’s part of a safety system intended to save lives once space tourists and others climb aboard for suborbital hops.

Wednesday’s passenger was Mannequin Skywalker, an instrumented dummy in a blue flight suit that’s flown before, plus science experiments.

The booster and capsule — both repeat fliers — landed successfully. It was the ninth test flight and lasted 11 minutes.

“Crew Capsule looks great even after it was pushed hard by the escape test. Astronauts would have had an exhilarating ride and safe landing,” Bezos said in a tweet . “Great engineering and the lucky boots worked again.”

Blue Origin has yet to announce when it will start selling tickets or how much flights will cost. Launch commentator Ariane Cornell promised it would be soon. “It’s coming,” she said.

Bezos, founder and chief executive of Amazon, aims to send people and payloads into orbit from Cape Canaveral. Those missions will rely on the bigger, more powerful New Glenn rocket still under development.

He’s named his rockets after NASA’s original Mercury astronauts Alan Shepard, the first American in space, and John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth.

Report: Lake Oil Spill in Michigan Would Cost Nearly $2B

Experts predict that a worst-case scenario leak of an old oil pipeline where Lake Michigan and Lake Huron meet would cost nearly $2 billion.

The state of Michigan released a draft of a report by an independent team of scientists who estimate that more than half the cost would be cleanup as well as lost tourism income.

The scientists were evaluating the potential impact of a spill from Canadian company Enbridge’s Line 5, which runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge says the pipeline is in good shape and that the report’s scenarios are “purely hypothetical.” But critics say the 65-year-old line is vulnerable to leaks and should be shut down.

Michigan natural resources director Keith Creagh (CREE) says Line 5 can’t remain in its current form.

Philadelphia’s Tax on Soda Upheld by State Supreme Court

Pennsylvania’s highest court is upholding Philadelphia’s tax on soda and other sweetened drinks, rejecting a challenge by merchants and the beverage industry.

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday the 1.5-cent-per-ounce levy is aimed at distributors and dealer-level transactions and does not illegally duplicate another existing tax.

Both dissenting justices say the tax does duplicate taxes already in place on retail sales of soda in the city.

The beverage tax raised nearly $79 million in 2017, over its first 12 months in place.

If fully passed on to consumers, the soda tax represents an increase of $1.44 on a six-pack of 16-ounce bottles.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, hailed the ruling.

Shanin Specter, a lawyer for the consumers and groups that challenged the tax, said they were disappointed with the decision.

Target Cranking Up Same-Day Delivery in New York

Target will begin rolling out speedy service for thousands of products by the end of the month in New York Less than a year after spending $550 million to acquire the same-day delivery company Shipt.

Rapid delivery has become the new front in retail, with every major player attempting to beat, or at least match Amazon.com in its reach.

It’s already begun same-day deliveries using Shipt in other parts of the country.

Target Corp. said Thursday that the same-day delivery of items like groceries and toys will start on July 31 in Hudson Valley and Kingston. It will launch in other areas, including Long Island, Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island, next month.

Consumers must sign up for Shipt, regularly priced at $99 for an annual membership. Those that sign up before Aug. 14 will pay $49.

© The Associated Press. All rights reserved.