Markets In Brief

Trump: WTO Needs to Change Ways or US Will Do ‘Something’

President Donald Trump is warning the World Trade Organization that if the United States isn’t treated “properly, we will be doing something.”

Trump is again denying plans to withdraw the U.S. from the WTO but tells reporters in the Oval Office that the trade organization needs to change its ways.

Trump has struck U.S. allies with tough tariffs and is planning to impose tough trade penalties on China later this week.

He says the WTO has treated the U.S. “very badly and I hope they change their ways.” He says he’s not “planning anything now” but if the WTO doesn’t treat the U.S. properly, “we will be doing something.”

Trump did not elaborate. He spoke during a White House meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

CEO Musk: Tesla Hits Weekly Goal of Making 5,000 Model 3s

Electric car maker Tesla Inc. has delivered on its CEO’s promise to build a lower-priced car at a rate of 5,000 per week by the end of June.

CEO Elon Musk sent an e-mail to company employees Sunday praising them for producing 5,000 Model 3s, a compact car that’s designed to shift Tesla from a niche manufacturer to a mainstream automaker.

The e-mail was reported by the website Electrek, and the company confirmed its authenticity.

Model 3 sales are critical to Tesla’s future. Last summer, Musk promised to build 5,000 per week by December and 10,000 per week in 2018. But he also warned at the time that Tesla was entering at least six months of “manufacturing hell” as it tried to hit the targets.

Move to Vermont Incentive Program Receives 1,800 Inquiries

Vermont’s plan to pay people up to $10,000 to move to the state and work remotely might be working a little too well.

A spokeswoman with the Department of Economic Development tells The Burlington Free Press the state has received 1,800 inquiries so far, including 500 from international senders.

Michael Schirling, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, says the incentive has created “significant work” for his staff.

Schirling says they haven’t determined how the program will operate or its eligibility requirements.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill establishing the program into law in May as part of an effort to attract younger people to the state.

The state has allocated $500,000 for the next three years to the program.

The program takes effect Jan. 1, 2019.

Officials: San Francisco is 1st Major US City with $15 Wage

Officials say San Francisco will become the first major U.S. city to increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour Sunday under a ballot measure approved by voters in 2014.

City Administrator Naomi Kelly says it will be the first to hit the milestone for all workers. But it won’t be the last. California lawmakers approved a plan two years ago to increase the state’s $10 minimum to $15 by 2022.

A much smaller San Francisco Bay Area city, Emeryville, also will increase its minimum wage for smaller employers to $15 on Sunday. Larger employers have had to pay workers a little over $15 since last July.

Larger employers in Seattle pay workers at least $15 an hour.

Advocates have been urging a $15 minimum, saying workers need a “living wage” to survive.

Jurors Slap Pork Giant Smithfield with $25M for Nuisances

A federal jury is punishing the world’s largest pork producer with a $25 million verdict after jurors decided that two neighbors of a hog farm suffered unreasonable nuisances from flies, buzzards and rumbling trucks tied to an industrial-scale hog grower.

The jury’s verdict Friday ends a five-week trial where attorneys for Smithfield Foods expected to present their best arguments.

It’s the second in a series of cases in which more than 500 neighbors of industrial-scale hog farms have targeted the Virginia-based, Chinese-owned company for its open-pit waste handling methods.

Lawyers for the neighbors picked the first case to be tried. That ended in April with jurors awarding 10 neighbors $51 million. The fine was cut to about $3 million because North Carolina law limits punitive damages.

Houston Pharmacy Owner Gets 5 Years in Chiropractor Scheme

A Houston pharmacist must serve five years in federal prison and repay $5.3 million in a health care kickbacks scheme linked to a chiropractor.

Nermin Awad El-Hadik, of Hope Pharmacy Inc., was sentenced Friday in Austin. She pleaded guilty in 2016 to willful offer and payment of illegal remuneration in a federal health care program.

Prosecutors say El-Hadik paid kickbacks to chiropractor Garry Wayne Craighead for workers’ compensation referrals. Craighead had clinics in Dallas, Fort Worth, Killeen, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Weslaco and Beaumont and mainly treated U.S. Postal Service workers.

Records show Craighead in 2015 pleaded guilty to counts including solicitation and receipt of illegal remunerations in federal health programs. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison and ordered to repay the government nearly $18 million.

