China Investigating European, Korean Steel Imports

China launched a trade investigation Monday of steel from Europe and South Korea, potentially complicating efforts to recruit them as allies in its tariff dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Commerce Ministry said it will look into whether some stainless steel products from the European Union, South Korea, Japan and Indonesia are sold at improperly low prices and should be subject to anti-dumping duties.

The announcement comes as Beijing tries to rally foreign support in its dispute with Trump over U.S. tariff hikes imposed in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Chinese leaders have tried, so far in vain, to appeal to European leaders and South Korean businesspeople by promising to increase imports — a step that would be set back if duties on steel increased.

European and other leaders criticize Trump’s tactics but many share U.S. criticisms of Chinese market barriers and industrial policy.

Monday’s announcement gave no indication of possible levels of anti-dumping tariffs.

Papa John’s Attempts to Ward Off Founder with Poison Pill

Papa John’s is attempting to ward off its disgraced founder by adopting a poison-pill plan.

Founder John Schnatter resigned as chairman this month after his use of a racial slur during a media training session was revealed. He stepped down late last year as CEO after becoming enmeshed in the national anthem issue involving players, saying it was hurting sales.

Schnatter, who later said his resignation was a mistake, is still the pizza chain’s biggest shareholder, holding just short of 30 percent of all stock.

The company, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said late Sunday it will put its shareholder rights plan in place for a year. The plan would be activated if anyone acquires 15 percent or more of the company’s outstanding shares without board approval.

German Industry Group Says EU Mustn’t be Blackmailed by US

The head of an influential German industry organization is calling on the U.S. and the European Union to put an end to the escalating trade dispute between the two economic superpowers.

Dieter Kempf of the Federation of German Industries said Monday that “Europe mustn’t allow itself to be blackmailed and should act with confidence” when European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker visits Washington on Wednesday.

Kempf called on U.S. President Donald Trump to “scale down the rhetoric” and abolish tariffs that he said were imposed “under the cover of national security.”

He noted that German automakers alone employ 180,000 people in the U.S. and 60 percent of the cars they produce are made for export.

Kempf called for talks on resolving trade disputes to take place at the World Trade Organization.

Halliburton Posts $511M in 2Q Earnings

Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $511 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $6.15 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.11 billion.

Halliburton shares have decreased 7.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased nearly 5 percent. The stock has climbed almost 2 percent in the last 12 months.

Hasbro Rebounds after Toys R Us Closes

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $60.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 48 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $904.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $844.2 million.

Hasbro shares have risen slightly more than 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased almost 5 percent. The stock has declined 19 percent in the last 12 months.

Meadowlands Initial Sports Bets Total $3.5M

The Meadowlands Racetrack in New Jersey took in nearly $3.5 million in sports bets during its first nine days of accepting such bets.

And most of that came from two weekends that sandwiched a dead period for professional sports caused by baseball’s All-Star break.

Meadowlands operator Jeff Gural tells The Associated Press it took in just under $3.5 million worth of sports bets since it began taking them on July 14.

He expects the track to quickly become the dominant player in New Jersey’s nascent sports betting market.

So far, two tracks, the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park, and two casinos, the Borgata and Ocean Resort offer sports betting in New Jersey.

Monmouth and the casinos took in $16.4 million in the first two weeks of June.

Apollo to Spend $5.6B on Rural Hospital Chain LifePoint

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management will spend about $5.6 billion to buy the rural hospital chain LifePoint and combine it with the health system operator RCCH HealthCare Partners.

Under the agreement announced Monday, LifePoint shareholders will receive $65 in cash for each share in a deal that’s worth about $2.7 billion not counting net debt and minority interest. That’s a premium of nearly 36 percent to Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health Inc.’s closing price July 20. That was the last trading day before the deal announcement.

The combined, privately held company will operate under the LifePoint name and be led by the hospital chain’s chairman and CEO, William F. Carpenter III. It will run 84 hospitals in 30 states as well as physician practices, outpatient centers and regional health systems.

Art Dealer Buys Storage Locker for $15,000, Finds Treasures

A New York City art dealer who bought the contents of a New Jersey storage locker filled with paintings for $15,000 says he got more than he bargained for.

He found half a dozen paintings he believes were done by artist Willem de Kooning, whose works have sold for millions of dollars at auction.

The New York Post reports David Killen bought the contents of the Ho-Ho-Kus (hoh-HOH’-kuhs), New Jersey, locker last year. The paintings were originally from the studio of art conservator Orrin Riley, who died in 1986, and his partner, Susanne Schnitzer, who died in 2009.

The paintings aren’t signed, but Killen reached out to an expert who’s confident they were done by de Kooning, an abstract expressionist from the Netherlands who moved to the United States and died in 1997.

Mnuchin: Overall US Economy not Harmed by Trade Battles

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the overall U.S. economy has not been harmed by the trade battles set off by President Donald Trump’s get-tough policies although some individual sectors have been hurt. He says the administration was exploring ways to help farmers and other specific industries that have been affected.

Mnuchin spoke to reporters Saturday on the sidelines of meetings of finance ministers and central bank presidents from the Group of 20 nations, composed of traditional economic powers such as the United States, Japan and Germany and emerging economic powers including China, Brazil, India and Argentina.

Mnuchin said that there had not been an adverse effect on overall growth from the tariffs but that certain industries were being harmed because other countries were retaliating by targeting specific industries.

