Average US Mortgage Rates Edge Up; 30-Year at 4.54%

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged up slightly this week, reaching their highest levels since late June.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.54 percent from 4.52 percent last week. Long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years. The average benchmark 30-year rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24. The rate stood at 3.92 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans ticked up to 4.02 percent this week from 4.00 percent last week.

Home sales haven’t marked strong gains this summer despite the healthy economy and job market. Steadily rising home prices combined with higher mortgage rates “appear to be giving more prospective buyers pause,” said Freddie Mac’s chief economist Sam Khater.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week.

The average doesn’t include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates.

The average fee on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to 0.5 point from 0.4 point last week. The fee on 15-year mortgages was unchanged at 0.4 point.

The average rate for five-year adjustable-rate mortgages held steady from last week at 3.87 percent. The fee increased to 0.4 point from 0.3 point.

Mexico, Canada, Stress Common Front in NAFTA Talks

Mexican and Canadian officials said Wednesday that talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement will remain a three-way negotiation, despite suggestions by U.S. President Donald Trump that he might pursue separate trade deals with both countries.

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray says “Canada and Mexico not only share geography, history and friendship, but also principles and common goals, and we are a team and act as a team.”

Visiting Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland “Canada very much believes in NAFTA as a trilateral agreement.”

“While the ultimate deal will be trilateral … it’s completely normal to have a bilateral meeting,” Freeland said.

Freeland said Canada also opposes a “sunset” clause proposed by Trump that would allow countries to opt out of the pact every five years. Mexico shares the position that such a clause would hurt longer-term investment.

Freeland also met Wednesday with Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who will take office on Dec. 1.

Amazon’s Quarterly Profit Tops $2B for First Time

Amazon’s quarterly profit soared past $2 billion for the first time, as revenue from online shopping and its cloud computing business grew.

The Seattle-based company reported net income of $2.53 billion, or $5.07 per share, for the three months ending June 30. That blew past the $2.48 per share Wall Street analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Revenue soared 39 percent to $52.89 billion in the second quarter, but was below the $53.37 billion analysts expected.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. rose more than 2 percent to $1,851.50 in after-hours trading Thursday.

United Natural Foods to Buy Supervalu for $1.26B

United Natural Foods is buying Supervalu for $1.26 billion, creating a grocery food wholesaler with a diverse customer base.

United Natural Foods of Providence, Rhode Island, said Thursday it’s paying $32.50 per share in cash, or a premium of 67 percent, for each share of Supervalu Inc. Including the assumption of debt, the deal is valued at nearly $3 billion.

Over time, the company will divest Supervalu’s retail operations, which operate under names including Cub Foods and Hornbacher’s.

The combined company expects to generate more than $175 million in savings by the third year after closing.

“With extremely thin margins at Supervalu and organic growth opportunities hard to come by due to the challenging business environment for its wholesale distribution customers, which are primarily independent food retailers or small retail grocery chains that are challenged the most in the current promotional environment,” said Moody’s Vice President Mickey Chadha, “it makes sense to join forces with UNFI which has over 35 percent of its sales to grocery stores that specialize in faster growing natural and organic foods, including Whole Foods.”

The Minneapolis grocer reported separately that quarterly sales rose 35 percent, with wholesale sales up 49 percent. The company swung to a first-quarter loss of $21 million, or 70 cents per share.

In midday trading Supervalu shares soared 64 percent to $31.97. The stock had been down 22 percent in the past year.

Papa John’s Founder Sues for Corporate Records

The founder of Papa John’s pizza is suing for access to the company’s books and records after he resigned this month amid reports he used a racial slur during a media training session.

In a complaint filed Thursday, John Schnatter says he wants access to the documents because of the “unexplained and heavy-handed way” that Papa John’s International Inc. has treated him.

The court filing comes as the company tries to distance itself from Schnatter, who resigned as chairman after Forbes published a July 11 article about the alleged slur.

Schnatter says he has been falsely accused, and calls his resignation a mistake.

The company has adopted a “poison-pill” plan to try to prevent Schnatter from amassing a controlling stake.

The company is based in Kentucky but incorporated in Delaware.

China Denies Qualcomm Delay Linked to US Tariff Spat

China’s commerce ministry denied Thursday that its tariff dispute with Washington was the reason for a lengthy anti-monopoly review that prompted U.S. tech giant Qualcomm Inc. to drop its bid for NXP Semiconductors.

Qualcomm dropped the $44 billion bid Wednesday when its agreement expired without Chinese approval. The delay following U.S. and European approval prompted suggestions Beijing was using the case as leverage in its spiraling dispute with Washington.

“As far as I know, the case is an anti-monopoly law enforcement issue and has nothing to do with Chinese-U.S. trade friction,” said a ministry spokesman, Gao Feng.

Gao gave no further explanation. China has scrutinized proposed mergers and acquisitions more aggressively than some other governments.

Qualcomm, headquartered in San Diego, applied for the anti-monopoly review before Beijing’s dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump over complaints China steals or forces foreign companies to hand over technology blew up.

The company withdrew its application in April and submitted a new version after the Commerce Ministry said it faced unspecified difficulties satisfying competition concerns.

Qualcomm had described the NXP deal, announced in 2016, as a way to break into markets for automobiles, security and network processing.

Shell Plans Share Buyback Amid Surging Profits

Royal Dutch Shell says it plans to repurchase $25 billion of its stock over the next two years after announcing that second-quarter earnings rose 30 percent as energy prices surged.

Earnings excluding one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories — the industry’s favored measure of performance — rose to $4.69 billion from $3.60 billion in the same period last year. Net income jumped to $6.02 billion from $1.54 billion.

Oil companies are benefiting from higher energy prices after they slashed costs and reined in investment to adjust to an era of lower prices after crude plunged to less than $30 a barrel in 2016. Brent Crude traded at 74.29 on Thursday.

CEO Ben van Beurden says Shell now has “confidence to start our share buyback program.”

McDonald’s Churns Out Profit as It Revamps Menu, Stores

McDonald’s, trying to win back millions of customers through menu and store changes, is putting up some very strong profit numbers for the second quarter.

The burger chain on Thursday posted net income of $1.5 billion, or $1.90 per shares. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.99 per share, or 7 cents better than Wall Street was expecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $5.35 billion in the period, also edging out forecasts.

Shares of McDonald’s Corp. slipped less than 1 percent before the opening.

Starbucks Fiscal 3Q Earnings Top $850M

Starbucks Corp. reported fiscal third-quarter net income on Thursday of $852.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The coffee chain posted revenue of $6.31 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.26 billion.

Starbucks expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.42 per share.

Starbucks shares have declined 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 6 percent. After the results were released Thursday, the shares rose 0.3 percent to $51.65.

UPS 2Q Earnings Nearly Hit $1.5B

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.49 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $17.46 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.3 billion.

UPS expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.03 to $7.37 per share.

UPS shares have dropped roughly 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 5.5 percent. The stock has increased slightly in the last 12 months.

Nestle Posts Jump in 1H Profit as US, China Markets Improve

Nestle is citing “increased momentum” in the United States and China as the Swiss food and drinks giant reported a 19-percent jump in net profit in the first half of the year.

The Vevey, Switzerland-based vendor of Hot Pockets, Coffee-mate and Purina pet care products said net profit rose to 5.83 billion Swiss francs ($5.86 billion), up from nearly 4.9 billion francs a year earlier.

Nestle on Thursday attributed the jump to the disposal of businesses, lower taxes and improved operating performance.

Sales rose 2.3 percent to 43.9 billion Swiss francs, and organic growth, or growth not linked to acquisitions, climbed 2.8 percent. Nestle projected organic growth would improve to 3 percent for the full year.

CEO Mark Schneider said “our strategic initiatives and rigorous execution are clearly paying off.”

Hyundai Motor’s Net Profit Down 14% on Strong Won

Hyundai Motor Co. says its net profit for the second quarter has fallen 14 percent over a year earlier due to the South Korean won’s strength against the U.S. dollar.

South Korea’s largest automaker said Thursday its April-June net income was 701 billion won ($626 million), compared with 817 billion won a year earlier.

It was lower than the analyst consensus of 897 billion won, according to financial data provider FactSet.

Hyundai Motors’s profit fell despite it having sold more vehicles.

In April-June, car sales rose 11 percent over a year earlier to 1.2 million units. Sales rose overseas, except in China, helped by new SUV models such as the Kona.

Hyundai cited global trade tensions as a key source of uncertainty that could dent auto demand, if prolonged.

Fuel Weighs on American Airlines, but it Tops Forecasts

American Airlines is reporting that profits during the second quarter plunged more than 30 percent due in part to rising fuel costs, but it still topped expectations.

The Fort Worth, Texas, airline posted earnings Thursday of $566 million, or of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.63 per share, which, according to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, is 4 cents better than expected.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $11.64 billion in the period, which is about in line with projections.

American Airlines Group Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5 per share.

Southwest Rises above Fuel Prices, Puts up Strong 2Q Profit

Southwest Airlines overcame rising fuel prices to top second-quarter profit expectations, though an inflight disaster in which a passenger was killed had an adverse effect on revenue.

Flight 1380 was traveling from New York to Dallas in April when it experienced engine failure. A fan blade snapped off the engine and struck a window, leading to the death of an executive from New Mexico.

Southwest CEO and Chairman Gary Kelly said Thursday that the incident led to a $100 million drop in passenger revenue during the quarter, but he said there has been strong demand for flights on the airline. Kelly anticipates the revenue impact will be temporary and subside in the third quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, Southwest Airlines Co. earned $733 million, or $1.27 per share. The Dallas-based company earned $743 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

Stripping out certain items, earnings were $1.26 per share. That’s a penny better than what analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted.

Operating revenue edged up to $5.74 billion from $5.73 billion, but fell just short of analysts’ estimates.

The company’s shares slipped less than 1 percent before the market opened.

Nissan Profits Plunge on Slumping Sales, Rising Costs

Nissan Motor Co.’s profits plunged 14 percent in the latest quarter as U.S. and European sales fell sharply and raw material costs rose.

Net profit in the April-June period fell to 115.8 billion yen ($1.05 billion), down from 134.9 billion yen in the same quarter last year, the Japanese automaker said Thursday.

Sales fell 1.6 percent globally to 2.72 trillion yen ($24.6 billion).

Vehicles sales slumped 9.5 percent in the U.S. to 365,000 units, and fell 12.7 percent in Europe to 162,000 units. Those declines were partially offset by a 6.9 percent rise in sales in China to 336,000 units. Overall, global sales dropped 3 percent to 1.3 million units.

Exchange rate movements also hurt financial results, the company said.

Despite the weak performance, Nissan maintained its forecast for an annual profit of 500 billion yen and sales of 12 trillion yen for the year ending March 31, 2019.

Corporate Vice President Joji Tagawa said the company expects results to improve in the second half of the year with the launch of new models in the U.S., but he cautioned that raw material costs may have a bigger impact on profits than initially forecast.

He told reporters at Nissan headquarters in Yokohama that the impact of U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs has been limited so far, because the company buys most of those materials in the United States.

Under Armour Posts 2Q Loss of $95.5M

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Thursday reported a loss of $95.5 million in its second quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 14 cents to 19 cents per share.

Under Armour shares have increased 46 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 5 percent in the last 12 months.

Nokia Profit Hit as Clients wary of Spending on New Networks

Nokia says its second-quarter earnings slumped as clients were not willing yet to increase spending on the faster but more expensive new generation of mobile networks and are seeking price cuts.

The Finnish maker of telecommunications gear said Thursday that its net profit for the April-June period came in at 144 million euros ($169 million), down from 449 million euros a year earlier. Sales fell 6 percent to 5.3 billion euros.

Nokia Corp. expects investments in the new 5G mobile equipment to pick up significantly in the second half of the year. CEO Rajeev Suri said the company was “well-positioned for the coming technology cycle given the strength of our end-to-end portfolio.”

Suri noted Nokia has already succeeded in winning early 5G market deals in China and the U.S.

Dunkin’ 2Q Earnings Top $60M

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $60.5 million.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The owner of the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbin chains posted revenue of $350.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $342 million.

Dunkin’ shares have increased 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 33 percent in the last 12 months.

Bristol-Myers Posts $373M in 2Q Earnings

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $373 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $5.7 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.48 billion.

Bristol-Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 per share.

Bristol-Myers shares have dropped roughly 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 6.5 percent. The stock has risen 5.5 percent in the last 12 months.

LG Electronics’ Net Profit Falls 43% on Mobile Loss

LG Electronics said Thursday its second-quarter net profit dropped 43 percent as its mobile business logged a bigger loss, offsetting profit growth in TV sales.

South Korean consumer electronics maker LG said that its April-June earnings were 283 billion won ($253 million), compared with 498 billion won a year earlier.

It was much lower than the market consensus of 446 billion won, according to financial data provider FactSet.

Sales rose 3 percent to 15 trillion won ($13.4 billion) while operating profit rose 16 percent to 771 billion won ($689 million).

LG’s mobile business posted a deeper operating loss during the second quarter as its device sales declined amid sluggish growth in the global smartphone market. It spent more on marketing to promote its new G7 smartphone. It was the fifth straight quarterly operating loss for its mobile division.

LG has been betting on vehicle components for new growth. It said uncertainty in the global auto and auto components markets will likely continue due to U.S. trade policies. Its vehicle components business has posted quarterly losses for more than a year.

Allergan Posts 2Q Losses of $472.5M

Allergan PLC (AGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $472.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.42 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 20 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.13 per share.

The Botox maker posted revenue of $4.12 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twenty analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.92 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Allergan expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.80 to $4.10. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.90.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $16 to $16.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.63 billion.

Allergan shares have increased 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 6.5 percent. The stock has decreased 31 percent in the last 12 months.

© The Associated Press. All rights reserved.