Markets In Brief

Nod for Disney’s $73.1B Acquisition of Fox Entertainment

Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment division is one step closer after shareholders approved the deal Friday.

The tie-up brings together Marvel’s X-Men and Avengers franchises and creates an entertainment behemoth in the digital streaming era. The shareholder vote caps a saga that began in December 2017, when Disney made its first offer for part of Rupert Murdoch’s media conglomerate. It kicked off a bidding war with Comcast, which dropped out last week focus on attempted buyout of the European pay-TV operator Sky.

The Fox deal will help Disney compete with technology players like Amazon and Netflix. The agreement is not expected to close for several months and still requires regulatory approvals.

BP Scoops Up BHP Billiton Shale Oil Assets in US

Energy producer BP has bought BHP Billiton’s shale oil and gas assets in the U.S. for $10.5 billion in a deal that will give it access to the fast-growing shale industry.

CEO Bob Dudley described the deal as a “transformational acquisition.”

The company says the agreement will bring in oil and gas production and resources in the liquids-rich regions of the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas and in the Haynesville gas basin in Texas and Louisiana.

BP’s growth in the United States has been stalled in the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico, which has cost the company some $65 billion.

But with oil prices now above $70 a barrel, shale exploration is seen as being profitable.

California Utility Posts Nearly $1B Fire-Related Loss

Utility giant Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting a loss of nearly $1 billion in the second quarter of 2018 due in part to clean up, repair and legal costs related to wildfires that raged across Northern California last fall.

The Thursday earnings announcement comes as California lawmakers debate whether to ease utilities’ financial liability for future fires.

Gov. Jerry Brown has urged lawmakers to soften the strict standard that puts utilities on the hook for damages even if they followed all state regulations.

PG&E president Geisha Williams says his plan is “insufficient” and wants lawmakers to do more to protect the utility from massive costs.

The utility expects to be on the hook for at least $2.5 billion stemming from more than a dozen wildfires in 2017.

Chipotle Beats Market Expectations with Key Sales Figure

Chipotle is reporting that a key sales figure rose above market expectations in the second quarter, helped by higher menu prices that offset a drop in the number of diners visiting.

The Denver-based burrito chain is trying to recover from a series of food scares that devastated its sales. Earlier this year, it hired former Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol as chief executive, then brought in another former Taco Bell executive, Chris Brandt, as chief marketing officer.

Chipotle said sales at established restaurants rose 3.3 percent. Analysts polled by FactSet forecast a 2.7 percent rise.

Net income fell 30 percent to $46.9 million, due partly to corporate restructuring costs. Earnings per share fell 28 percent to $1.68. Excluding those costs, net income rose 24 percent to $2.87 per share.

