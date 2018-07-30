Average Price of US Gas Slips 3 Cents, to $2.91 a Gallon

The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. fell 3 cents over the past two weeks to $2.91.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the average price is 59 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Lundberg says the drop comes mostly from lower crude oil prices and generally weak demand for gas across the U.S.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.71 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest was $2.50 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The U.S. average diesel price is $3.17, also down 3 cents.

US Pending Home Sales Rose 0.9% in June

More Americans signed contracts to purchase homes in June compared to May, but the volume of pending sales has slipped over the past year.

The National Association of Realtors says that its pending home sales index rose 0.9 percent last month to 106.9. But on a yearly basis, pending home sales have fallen 2.5 percent.

There are signs that home-buying has stalled in recent months due to the mix of rising prices, higher mortgage rates and a dearth of sales listings.

On a monthly basis, pending sales increased in all four geographic regions: Northeast, Midwest, South and West. But pending sales have also tumbled in all four regions during the past year, especially in the Northeast and West where homes are generally more expensive.

CBS Shares Falling Amid Uncertainty Over CEO Les Moonves

Shares of CBS Corp. are falling on multiple reports that the CBS board is meeting to decide the fate of CEO Les Moonves as the company investigates sexual harassment claims against him.

The stock is down $2.44, or roughly 4.5 percent, to $51.56.

The claims, that Moonves harassed six women over decades, surfaced Friday in a report from the New Yorker. The CBS chief has been a prominent figure in television for decades, credited with turning around a network that had been mired for years at the ratings bottom.

Among other things, Moonves has had a knack for picking hit shows like “Survivor” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

The drop in CBS shares follows a 6 percent decline on Friday when the report first surfaced.

Caterpillar Has a Big Second Quarter, Raises Outlook Again

Caterpillar’s second-quarter easily beat Wall Street expectations thanks in part to the blistering pace of construction and demand for big machines, a the company boosted its full-year earnings forecast again.

Shares rose more than 3 percent Monday in premarket trading.

Caterpillar now anticipates full-year adjusted earnings in a range of $11 to $12 per share. In April the company raised its outlook to between $10.25 and $11.25 per share, from $8.25 to $9.25 per share.

Caterpillar Inc. earned $1.71 billion, or $2.82 per share in the quater. Excluding one-time gains or losses, per-share earnings were $2.97, far exceeding projections of $2.73 per share from industry analysts.

A year earlier the Deerfield, Illinois, company earned $802 million, or $1.35 per share.

Revenue climbed to $14.01 billion, from $11.33 billion.

Georgia Jet Fuel Tax Halted, Months After Delta, NRA Fight

Georgia’s governor has made good on his vow to restore a jet fuel tax cut that had been controversially killed by state GOP lawmakers irate over Delta Air Lines’ decision to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

In a statement Monday, Republican Gov. Nathan Deal ordered the collection of the state’s 4 percent sales tax on jet fuel to be suspended.

Earlier this year, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle effectively killed a proposed sales tax exemption on jet fuel to punish Delta for ending a discount program for NRA members in the wake of the deadly school shootings in Parkland, Florida.

Deal says the tax, which brought in about $39 million per year in revenue, put Georgia at a disadvantage to other states.

Iran’s Currency in Free Fall as American Sanctions Loom

Iran’s currency is continuing its downward spiral as increased American sanctions loom, hitting a new low on the thriving black market exchange.

The Iranian rial fell to 112,000 to the dollar on Sunday, from 98,000 to $1 on Saturday. The government-set exchange rate was 44,070 to the dollar, compared to 35,186 on Jan. 1.

The Iranian rial has been declining steadily for years but the drop has accelerated in recent months after the U.S. decision to pull out of the nuclear deal with Iran in May and announcement of increased sanctions beginning next month.

The government last week replaced the country’s central bank governor Valiollah Seif, whose policies have also been blamed for the rial’s fall, and eased regulations on bringing foreign currencies into the country to combat black market trading.

Harley-Davidson Rebels With an Electric Motorcycle

Smaller bikes, electric engines, online sales and urban storefronts, Harley-Davidson, we hardly knew you.

The American motorcycle company, facing dwindling sales in its home market, said Monday that it will roll out some new products and stores to broaden its audience and invigorate sales.

Harley, known for its car-alarm triggering engine rumble, will roll out an electric motorcycle called LiveWire next year, with no clutch and no gears. It’s promising to expand that line over the next few years.

It will also open smaller storefronts in urban areas to broaden its appeal.

With sales rising in Asia and India, Harley-Davidson says it’s developing smaller bikes with 250 to 500 cubic centimeter engines, to make the more accessible.

The company has no plans to pull back on manufacturing its big bikes.

National Rig Count Up by 2 to 1,048; Louisiana Loses 4

The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by two this week to 1,048.

At this time a year ago there were 958 active rigs.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 861 rigs drilled for oil this week and 186 for gas. One was listed as miscellaneous.

Among major oil- and gas-producing states, Pennsylvania gained two rigs. Alaska, Kansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas and West Virginia each increased by one.

Louisiana lost four rigs. Ohio and Oklahoma each decreased by one.

Arkansas, California, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming were unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May 2016 at 404.

