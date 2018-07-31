Auditors: 30M Taxpayers Will Owe More Due to Low Withholding

Congressional auditors say about 30 million people — 21 percent of U.S. taxpayers — will have to come up with more money to pay their taxes next year because their employers withheld too little from their paychecks under government tables keyed to the new tax law.

New tax withholding tables for employers were put together by the government early this year. About 30 million workers received pay that was “under-withheld” — making their paychecks bigger this year but bringing a larger bill at tax time next spring, according to the Government Accountability Office’s report.

About 27 million taxpayers would have been affected even if the new law hadn’t been enacted. The changes, however, added 3 million to that number.

BP Gets Q2 Boost From Higher Oil Prices; Earnings Quadruple

Energy giant BP says it is increasing its dividend for the first time in almost four years after second-quarter earnings quadrupled on higher oil prices and streamlined production.

Underlying replacement cost profit jumped to $2.82 billion from $684 million in the same quarter a year earlier. The figure, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, is the industry’s preferred gauge of earnings. Net income soared to $2.80 billion from $144 million.

Oil companies are profiting after they cut costs and sold assets to adjust to an era of lower oil prices when crude dropped below $30 a barrel in January 2016. Brent crude was trading at $75.30 on Tuesday.

CEO Bob Dudley says the 2.5 percent dividend increase reflects “our confidence in the future.”

Rates Rise On Treasury Bills to Highest Level Since 2008

Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills rose in Monday’s auction to their highest levels in more than a decade.

The Treasury Department auctioned $51 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 2.000 percent, up from 1.97 percent last week. Another $45 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 2.160 percent, up from 2.140 percent last week.

The three-month rate was the highest since those bills averaged 2.050 percent on June 16, 2008. The six-month rate was the highest since those bills averaged 2.255 percent on June 23, 2008.

The discount rates reflect that the bills sell for less than face value. For a $10,000 bill, the three-month price was $9,949.44 while a six-month bill sold for $9,890.80. That would equal an annualized rate of 2.038 percent for the three-month bills and 2.214 percent for the six-month bills.

Separately, the Federal Reserve said Monday that the average yield for one-year Treasury bills, a popular index for making changes in adjustable rate mortgages, stood at 2.43 percent on Friday, up slightly from the beginning of last week when the yield was 2.42 percent on July 23.

Honda Profits Jump on Strong Car and Motorcycle Sales

Honda Motor Co. profits jumped 17.8 percent in the latest quarter, driven by strong auto sales in North America and motorcycle sales in Asia, the company said Tuesday.

The Japanese automaker reported profits of 244.3 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the April-June quarter, up from 207.3 billion yen last year. Sales rose 8.4 percent to 4.0 trillion yen.

Honda sold 518,000 vehicles in North America, an increase of 7.7 percent, boosted by higher sales of the Honda Pilot midsize SUV. Globally, auto sales rose 3 percent to 1.3 million.

Growth in Indonesia, India and Vietnam drove up total motorcycle sales 13.9 percent to 5.35 million units. By volume, Asia accounts for 90 percent of Honda’s motorcycle sales.

Profits rose despite the negative impact of exchange rates and damage from river flooding that has forced suspension of production at a factory in Mexico since late last June.

Honda raised its profit forecast by 8 percent for the year ending next March 31 to 615 billion yen. That would still be a 42 percent drop from the previous year. It lowered its projected auto sales slightly to 5.3 million vehicles.

Samsung Electronics Reports 2% Gain In 2Q Net Income

Samsung Electronics says its second-quarter earnings rose 2 percent over a year earlier.

The South Korean tech giant said Tuesday that its April-June net income stood at 10.98 trillion won ($9.8 billion), compared with 10.80 trillion won a year earlier.

The result fell short of the analyst consensus of 11.14 trillion won, according to financial data provider FactSet.

Sales fell 4 percent to 58.48 trillion won ($52.3 billion) while operating income advanced 6 percent to 14.87 trillion won ($13.3 billion).

The latest results indicate an end to Samsung’s streak of record-breaking financial results.

Samsung said sales of Galaxy S9 smartphones slowed while its flagship memory chip business continued to post a robust result.

Ralph Lauren Profit Surges 83%

Profit surged 83 percent at Ralph Lauren in the second quarter with the company able to roll back some of the discounts it had been using to drive sales.

Strong growth overseas also offset some of the weakness the New York company has experienced at home.

Profit reached $109 million, or $1.31 per share. Adjusted for non-recurring events, per-share profit was $1.54, which was 15 percent better than industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue rose 3.3 percent to $1.39 billion, which is also better than expected.

Sales in North America fell 2 percent to $698 million. The decline in the company’s largest market was offset by an 8 percent boost to $351 million in sales in Europe and a 19 percent boost to $248 million in sales in Asia. The company said those increases were due to both a shift in shipment timing and demand.

Looking ahead, the company expects second quarter revenue to be flat or down slightly.

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp., up 87 percent over the past 12 months, rose 4 percent in early trading Tuesday.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s 2Q earnings top $566M

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $566 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $17.07 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.8 billion.

ADM shares have increased 18 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed nearly 5 percent. The stock has climbed 13 percent in the last 12 months.

Nintendo Reports Big Jump In 2Q Earnings

Nintendo Co. says its quarterly profit jumped 44 percent during the fiscal first quarter.

The Japanese maker of Super Mario and Pokemon games said Tuesday that its net profit totaled 30.6 billion yen ($274.9 million) during the April-June period, compared with 21.3 billion yen a year earlier.

Quarterly sales rose 9 percent to 168.2 billion yen ($1.5 billion) over a year earlier while operating profit surged 88 percent to 30.5 billion yen ($274 million).

Kyoto-based Nintendo credited new game titles for Nintendo Switch, such as Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, which has sold 1.4 million units worldwide since May. The Switch is a hybrid game machine that works as both a console and a tablet.

Switch’s popularity helped offset declines in hardware and software sales of Nintendo 3DS.

PlayStation Game Sales Drive Sharp Rise in Sony Profits

Sony Corp. profits nearly tripled in the latest quarter, boosted by a jump in PlayStation 4 software sales, the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant said Tuesday.

The company reported profits of 226.4 billion yen ($2.0 billion) for the April to June quarter, up from 80.9 billion yen in the same period last year and 21.2 billion yen in 2016.

Sales rose 5 percent to 1.95 trillion yen. Gaming sales, which account for about a quarter of Sony’s revenue, rose 36 percent to 472 billion yen.

Sony raised its sales forecast 3.6 percent for the fiscal year ending March 31 to 8.6 trillion yen, largely on an upward revision to PlayStation 4 software and hardware sales.

The company’s mobile business fell on slumping smartphone sales in Europe and Japan, while its life insurance business grew about 11 percent.

Japanese game maker Nintendo Co. also reported strong profit growth Tuesday thanks to increased sales of games for its Nintendo Switch machine.

