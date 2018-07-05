US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Fined by Russia

A Moscow court has fined U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty 100,000 rubles ($1,600) for failing to comply with Russia’s foreign agents law.

RFE/RL and Voice of America were named foreign agents last year under a law allowing that designation for news media that receive foreign funding. The outlets are the only two to have been singled out.

RFE/RL contends the designation is aimed at undermining trust in its reporting and obstructing its access. Its president, Thomas Kent, told The Associated Press after Thursday’s ruling that “a number of Russian officials and parliamentary bodies have refused to give us interviews or allow us to attend their sessions because of the foreign agent designation.”

The ruling found that RFE/RL had not filed documents required of a foreign agent.

48 Texas Gas Stations Accused of Harvey Price Gouging Settle

Four dozen Texas gasoline stations accused of Hurricane Harvey-related price gouging have agreed to issue refunds to purchasers.

Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday announced the nearly $167,000 settlement in an investigation in which some stations allegedly charged as much as $8.99 per gallon.

Harvey made landfall in South Texas last Aug. 25. Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster as Harvey approached, activating a provision of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act that makes price gouging illegal.

Paxton’s office received thousands of complaints about overpriced fuel. All 48 stations that settled charged $3.99 or higher per gallon of gasoline or diesel.

Paxton says most violations were by stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia for 6 Months

The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine for another six months.

The EU stressed in a statement Thursday that the 28 member states took the decision “unanimously.” The decision comes less than two weeks ahead of a planned summit between U.S. President Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions center on the financial, energy and defense sectors. The EU has been largely unsuccessful with its efforts to push Putin into a more conciliatory stance regarding the conflict in Ukraine. The sanctions were imposed after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and backed pro-Russia separatists fighting the government in eastern Ukraine.

Thursday’s extension had been widely expected.

Average US 30-Year Mortgage Rates Fall to 4.52 Percent

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, offering a slight degree of relief to would-be homebuyers.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages dropped to 4.52 percent from 4.55 percent a week ago. Rates have declined in five of the past six weeks. Still, the average rate has increased from a year ago when it stood at 3.96 percent.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans slipped to 3.99 percent from 4.04 percent a year ago.

Mortgage rates have declined as investors have bought 10-year U.S. Treasury notes, causing their yield to decline. The yield peaked in May at 3.11 percent and has since dipped to 2.83 percent as the financial markets have sought a haven amid risks of a trade war.

Despite the recent declines, long-term loan rates remain near their highest levels in seven years. The average 30-year mortgage rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24; the 15-year rate hit 4.15 percent that day.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week.

The average doesn’t include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. The average fee on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages was unchanged from last week at 0.5 point.

Iran Tells Trump to Stop Tweeting About Oil Prices

Iran’s representative to OPEC says U.S. President Donald Trump should stop tweeting about wanting lower oil prices, saying that doing so has the opposite effect.

Hossein Kazempour Ardebili was quoted by the oil ministry’s website Thursday as telling Trump to “please stop,” adding that “with your frequent and indecent tweets oil prices have gone up 10 dollars.”

Trump has repeatedly called on the oil cartel to reduce prices. On Wednesday he tweeted that OPEC is “doing little to help,” adding that, “if anything, they are driving prices higher.”

Tehran blames rising prices on U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran and Venezuela, founding members of the cartel. Last month, members of OPEC agreed to pump an additional 1 million barrels of crude daily, a move that should help contain prices.

