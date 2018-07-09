Starbucks, Citing Environment, is Ditching Plastic Straws

Starbucks, citing the environment threat to oceans, will ban plastic straws from all of its stores globally in less than two years.

The company becomes the largest food and beverage company operating globally to do so.

Starbucks said Monday that it is making available a strawless lid at 8,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada for certain drinks.

Starbucks Coffee Co. estimates the switch will eliminate more than 1 billion plastic straws a year.

The company’s announcement comes a week after it’s hometown, Seattle, banned single-use plastic straws and utensils at businesses that sell food or drinks in the city.

Starbucks said cold beverages in which a straw is typically included make up 50 percent of the drinks its sells, up from just 37 percent five years ago.

Germany Examining Iranian Request to Move $353 Mil Cash Home

Germany’s Finance Ministry says authorities are examining a request from Iran to repatriate hundreds of millions of euros in cash held in a Hamburg-based bank.

Bild newspaper reported Monday that the Iranian regime wants to bring home 300 million euros ($353 million) it has in the European-Iranian Trade Bank to have on hand when American financial sector sanctions come into effect.

Finance Ministry Jeanette Schwamberger confirmed the request had been made, and says it’s now being checked by financial regulators as are all large transactions involving countries where there might be possible “money laundering or terror financing.”

She says “should the checks turn up anything suspicious then the result would be the transaction cannot be completed.”

She says she has no overall figure for Iranian holdings in Germany.

BMW: Tariffs Mean Higher Prices in China for US-made SUVs

Automaker BMW says it will have to raise prices on the U.S.-built SUVs it sells in China due to higher tariffs.

China raised the import tax on cars from the United States to 40 percent in retaliation for higher tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by President Donald Trump.

The dpa news agency reported that the Munich-based company said Monday it is “not in a position to completely absorb the tariff increases.”

BMW builds key SUV models in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where it employs 10,000 people. Those vehicles are exported to 140 countries, making BMW the largest U.S. auto exporter.

Trump has imposed tariffs to counter what he says are unfair trading practices that include Chinese requirements that U.S. firms transfer key technology as the price of doing business.

LL Bean Gets a New Credit Card Partner

Outdoors retailer L.L. Bean has a new credit card vendor.

The Freeport, Maine, company is partnering with Citi Retail Services and Mastercard after ending its relationship with Barclays and Visa.

The card offers rewards points on purchases and free monogramming on L.L. Bean purchases. It also offers free shipping on all L.L. Bean purchases, eliminating the $50 threshold for other customers.

Existing card holders will be issued new credit cards with the upgrades.

CEO Steve Smith said the new card offers a better value that’ll to help welcome new customers “to share in our passion for the outdoors.”

Russian Court Rules in Favor of Oligarch in Disclosure Case

A Russian court has ruled in favor of a billionaire linked to President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort in an unauthorized disclosure of information case.

Oleg Deripaska had filed a suit against Anastasia Vashukevich, a woman who posted several videos in 2016 showing the tycoon hosting a top Russian official on a yacht discussing U.S.-Russian relations. Deripaska argued that Vashukevich, who goes by the name Nastya Rybka, had illegally divulged personal information about him.

A court in the southern Russian province of Krasnodar on Monday fined Vashukevich and her business partner Alexander Kirillov 500,000 rubles (about $8,000) each.

Vashukevich and Kirillov are under arrest in Thailand on charges of conducting a sex training course without a work permit.

Ex-ITT Executives Agree to Settlements with SEC

The former CEO of the parent company of for-profit ITT Technical Institute has agreed to pay $200,000 to settle a lawsuit accusing the company’s management of hiding from investors the now-defunct firm’s rapidly eroding financial condition.

Kevin Modany also accepted a five-year ban from serving as an executive of a public company to settle the Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against ITT Educational Services Inc. Former ITT Chief Financial Officer Daniel Fitzpatrick agreed to pay $100,000 and accept the same ban under a separate settlement, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported .

Neither man admitted wrongdoing in their settlements, which came just before a trial scheduled to begin Monday. Attorneys for both executives said the pair is pleased to move on from the case.

The SEC filed the lawsuit in 2015, accusing the two executives of concealing the “extraordinary failure” of two student loan programs ITT set up in 2009 after the financial crisis shut down the market for traditional private education loans.

The lawsuit alleged the pair had “routinely misled” the company’s auditor on numerous fronts as loan defaults swelled at the education company, an omission that “helped to further the defendants’ fraudulent scheme.”

Attorneys for Modany and Fitzpatrick called the allegations “overreaching” and often “based on pure speculation.”

The company dismissed its thousands of employees and shut down its 130 ITT Technical Institutes in September 2016 due to federal sanctions that included a prohibition against providing financial aid to new students. The government attributed the sanctions to concerns over whether ITT’s expensive diplomas were leaving students awash in debt while failing to properly prepare them for employment.

Modany still faces legal challenges. ITT’s bankruptcy trustee filed a $250 million lawsuit last month against the former CEO and eight former directors, alleging that breaches of fiduciary duty and lapses in oversight led to ITT’s downfall.

US Consumer Borrowing up $24 Billion in May

Americans increased their borrowing in May at the fastest pace in a year and a half, boosted by a big increase in credit card borrowing.

Consumer debt rose $24.5 billion in May after an increase of $10 billion in April, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. It was the biggest monthly increase since a rise of $24.8 billion in November 2016.

The category that includes credit cards climbed $16.3 billion in May after increasing by $5 billion in April.

Consumer borrowing trends are closely monitored for clues they can provide about the willingness of consumers to borrow more to support their spending. Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.

The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a lackluster annual rate of 2.2 percent in the January-March quarter. But economists are forecasting a sizable rebound in the just-completed April-June quarter, based on reports that consumer spending has picked up again after a winter slowdown.

The hefty gain in consumer credit in May pushed borrowing to a total $3.90 trillion on a seasonally-adjusted basis. The Fed’s monthly borrowing report does not include mortgages or any other debt secured by real estate, such as home equity lines of credit.

Twitter’s Fake Account Purge Drags Stock Lower

Twitter shares tumbled Monday after a news report quantified its purge of fake and malicious accounts, noting that the aggressive action could harm its user growth.

Twitter has been open but vague about its crackdown, an effort aimed at preventing the spread of fake news and making its service more welcoming for real people.

The Washington Post put numbers on the effort Friday , reporting that Twitter suspended 70 million accounts in May and June. Twitter shares fell more than 9 percent amid fears that the removals could dent the company’s reported user figures.

The stock shaved that loss after Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal tweeted that most of the removed accounts are inactive and thus don’t count against Twitter’s monthly user numbers. Twitter reported 336 million users in April.

Appeals Court Backs $10B Volkswagen Emissions Cheating Deal

A U.S. appeals court on Monday approved a $10 billion settlement between Volkswagen and car owners caught up in the company’s emissions cheating scandal.

The deal delivered “tangible, substantial benefits” and the federal judge who approved it did more than enough to ensure it was fair, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously.

The German automaker agreed to spend up to $10 billion compensating owners of roughly 475,000 Volkswagens and Audi vehicles with 2-liter diesel engines — the bulk of the vehicles caught up in the scandal.

Volkswagen acknowledged that the cars were programmed to cheat on emissions tests. Under the terms of the deal, the automaker agreed to either buy back the cars or fix them and to pay each owner thousands of dollars in additional compensation.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco approved that deal in 2016 as part of a $15 billion settlement that also included $2.7 billion for unspecified environmental mitigation and an additional $2 billion to promote zero-emissions vehicles.

The 9th Circuit ruling Monday considered several objections, including returning to Volkswagen any of the $10 billion that is not paid out.

About 90 percent of affected vehicles have already been removed from the road or modified, Elizabeth Cabraser, lead attorney for Volkswagen owners and leaseholders, said in a statement Monday.

“We are pleased with the court’s decision, which acknowledges the widespread support this historic settlement has received from affected Volkswagen owners and lessees and the substantial benefits available to class members,” she said.

Volkswagen has acknowledged that more than 550,000 vehicles in the U.S. were programmed to turn on emissions controls during government lab tests and turn them off while on the road. Investigators found that the cars emitted more than 40 times the legal limit of nitrogen oxide, which can cause respiratory problems.

