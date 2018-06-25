Markets In Brief — Monday, June 25th

Trump Lobs New Trade Threats

President Donald Trump is lobbing new threats against U.S. trade partners.

Trump said Sunday on Twitter that the U.S. is “insisting” that countries remove “artificial” trade barriers and tariffs on U.S. imports to their countries “or be met with more than Reciprocity by the U.S.A.” He says “Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street!”

The United States is insisting that all countries that have placed artificial Trade Barriers and Tariffs on goods going into their country, remove those Barriers & Tariffs or be met with more than Reciprocity by the U.S.A. Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

Trump already has strained relationships with North American and European allies by imposing tariffs on steel, aluminum and other products from those countries.

At the conclusion of a meeting of the world’s leading economies last month, Trump told reporters that he had pressed for fair and reciprocal trade practices. He said he had also urged his foreign counterparts to remove all tariffs, trade barriers and subsidies from their trading practices.

Harley Shifts Some Production Overseas

Harley-Davidson, up against spiraling costs from tariffs, will begin shifting the production of motorcycles headed for Europe from the U.S. to factories overseas.

The European Union on Friday began rolling out tariffs on American imports like bourbon, peanut butter and orange juice. The EU tariffs on $3.4 billion worth of U.S. products are retaliation for duties the Trump administration is imposing on European steel and aluminum.

Harley-Davidson Inc. sold almost 40,000 motorcycles in the European Union last year, generating revenue second only to the United States, according to the company.

The maker of the iconic American motorcycle said in a regulatory filing Monday that EU tariffs on its motorcycles exported from the U.S. jumped between 6 percent and 31 percent. The company said it expects the tariffs will result in an incremental cost of about $2,200 per average motorcycle exported from the U.S. to the EU.

The company said that it will not raise its prices to avert “an immediate and lasting detrimental impact” on sales in Europe. Harley will instead absorb a significant amount of the cost in the near term. It anticipates the cost for the rest of the year to be approximately $30 million to $45 million.

Average Gas Price falls 6 Cents a Gallon

The average price of a regular gallon of gasoline fell 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.95.

That’s the first drop in nearly four months. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg warns that the decline could be temporary, however.

Lundberg said Sunday that oil prices recently rose $3 per barrel after OPEC said it is limiting oil production. She says it’s likely that will lead to increased prices at the pump in the weeks ahead.

The lowest average gas price recorded in the contiguous 48 states was $2.44 a gallon in Charleston, South Carolina. The highest was $3.79 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The average price for diesel fuel fell 2 cents, to $3.24.

Carnival: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $561 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $4.36 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.33 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Carnival expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.25 to $2.29. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.48.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share.

Carnival shares have fallen slightly more than 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 3 percent. The stock has fallen slightly more than 4 percent in the last 12 months.

GE Selling Distributed Power Unit for $3.25B

GE is selling its distributed power unit to Advent International for $3.25 billion as it continues to shed businesses.

The deal includes distributed power’s Jenbacher and Waukesha engines and manufacturing sites in Austria, Canada and the U.S.

The distributed power business had 2017 sales of $1.32 billion and has about 3,000 workers.

The deal is expected to close by the fourth quarter.

GE Chairman and CEO John Flannery was tasked last year with reshaping the Boston company. GE has shrunk dramatically since it became entangled in the financial crisis a decade ago, and Flannery has vowed to shed $20 billion in assets quickly. Former CEO Jeff Immelt left last June, and its CFO left several days later.

Shares of General Electric Co. fell slightly in early morning trading on Monday.

Media Merger would Create 3rd-Largest TV station Group in US

Gray Television Inc. and Raycom Media Inc. are announcing a merger that would create the third-largest television broadcast group in the United States.

Georgia-based Gray and Alabama-based Raycom said Monday that they’ve entered into an agreement to combine the companies in a $3.6 billion deal.

The combined operation would have more than 140 television stations serving 92 markets, the companies said in a statement. The communities range from large TV markets such as Cleveland and Tampa-Sarasota, Florida, to small markets such as Ottumwa, Iowa, and Presque Isle, Maine.

Raycom subsidiary Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. is not part of the deal, as Raycom has begun the process of selling or spinning off CNHI, according to the statement.

CNHI operates more than 100 newspapers in 22 states. CNHI has retained a newspaper brokerage firm to explore selling the company, according to a statement posted Monday on CNHI’s website.

© The Associated Press. All rights reserved