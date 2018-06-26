Markets In Brief — Tuesday, June 26th

Wisconsin’s Harley-Loving Governor Put in Bind with Trump

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s full-throttled love of Harley-Davidson motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career.

But now the Republican governor faces revved up criticism of the Milwaukee-based company from President Donald Trump. The president on Tuesday tweeted that if Harley goes through with its plans to move some production overseas, “it will be the beginning of the end.”

Harley said Monday it came to its decision because of retaliatory tariffs it faces in an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and the European Union.

Walker has avoided directly criticizing Trump on the issue, saying instead that no tariffs would be good for Wisconsin manufacturers and farmers.

The Harley bashing comes as Trump is scheduled to join Walker in Wisconsin on Thursday for the groundbreaking of a Foxconn Technology Group factory.

Interest Rates Flat to Higher at Weekly US Treasury Auction

Interest rates on short-term U.S. Treasury bills were flat to higher in Monday’s auction. Rates on three-month bills were unchanged while six-month bills reached their highest level in a decade.

The Treasury Department auctioned $48 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 1.900 percent, unchanged from last week. Another $42 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 2.085 percent, up from 2.075 percent last week.

The six-month rate was the highest since those bills averaged 2.135 percent on June 30, 2008, before the onset of the financial crisis.

The discount rates reflect that the bills sell for less than face value. For a $10,000 bill, the three-month price was $9,951.97 while a six-month bill sold for $9,894.59. That would equal an annualized rate of 1.936 percent for the three-month bills and 2.136 percent for the six-month bills.

Separately, the Federal Reserve said Monday that the average yield for one-year Treasury bills, a popular index for making changes in adjustable-rate mortgages, stood at 2.33 percent on Friday, down from the beginning of last week on June 18, when the yield was 2.35 percent.

New Tax Form Shrinks in Size, Not Work

The Trump administration may deliver on its promise to reduce a commonly used tax form to postcard size, but it does not shrink the workload for many Americans filing their taxes.

A draft copy of the new 1040 income tax form given to The Associated Press by a staffer on the Ways & Means Committee shows that the form will be reduced from two full pages to one half-sized page. But the legwork to claim popular deductions has been moved off the main form to one of six accompanying worksheets.

The tax law greatly increases the standard deduction, meaning that millions of Americans will claim the deduction and skip the time-consuming process of itemizing on their taxes. The Tax Policy Center estimates that about 27 million fewer taxpayers will itemize under the new law.

Taxpayers may still need to crunch the numbers to see if they should itemize or not. And, 19 million filers will continue to itemize, according to TPC, so they will still need to fill out one or more of the six additional forms.

The supplemental paperwork would be needed to make common tax moves, such as a reporting an educator expense or claiming a deduction for interest paid on a student loan, as well as reporting childcare expenses and retirement savings contribution credits.

Royal Caribbean Invests $120M in Ship to Attract Millennials

Royal Caribbean has invested $120 million in a 15-year-old ship as part of a plan to attract younger travelers with shorter cruises.

A company news release says the Mariner of the Seas arrived at its new home last week in PortMiami. The ship will offer 4-night weekday and 3-night weekend trips from Miami to the Bahamas. Its first voyage left Monday.

Besides restaurants and bars, other new attractions include a virtual reality bungee trampoline, a pair of racer waterslides, a glow-in-the-dark laser tag room, a room escape challenge and a surf simulator.

Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley says millennials want more frequent and shorter vacations, and the Mariner of the Seas is expected to meet that demand.

The improvements are part of a $900 million program involving 10 ships in four years.

Australia to Buy 6 US-Made Triton Drones for $5.1B

Australia has bought the first of six U.S.-manufactured long-range drones that will cost 6.9 billion Australian dollars ($5.1 billion) and significantly increase the nation’s military surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, a government minister said Tuesday.

The first MQ-4C Triton was purchased from Northrop Grumman for AU$1.4 billion ($1 billion), Defense Industry Minister Christopher Pyne told Parliament.

The drone, which has the same wingspan as a Boeing 737, will give Australia high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities across 10 percent of the world’s surface, Pyne said.

“We want to be a good ally and we want to look after our own national interests and today, we went even further along that road by announcing that we would buy the Triton unmanned aerial vehicles,” Pyne said.

Pyne said one of Australia’s most important contributions to “Five Eyes” — an intelligence gathering network that includes the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand — were reconnaissance and surveillance over Southeast Asia and Antarctica, as well as the Indian and Pacific oceans.

Australia will ramp up its defense spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product by 2020, a year earlier than had initially been promised, Pyne said.

President Donald Trump has been critical of U.S. allies that he says do not spend enough on their own defense.

Lee Enterprises to Manage Berkshire Hathaway Newspapers

Berkshire Hathaway and Lee Enterprises say Lee is taking over managing Berkshire Hathaway’s newspaper and digital operations in 30 markets.

The companies announced Tuesday that the five-year management agreement between Lee and BH Media Group begins July 2.

Lee President Kevin Mowbray says Lee will receive an annual fixed fee of $5 million plus a significant percentage of profits over benchmarks.

The contract excludes management of BH Media’s television assets.

Berkshire’s billionaire investor chairman Warren Buffett says that, “although the challenges in publishing are clear, I believe we can benefit by joining efforts.”

BH Media properties include the Omaha World-Herald and Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina. Lee’s include the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star.

BH Media is based in Nebraska and Lee is based in Iowa.

Electric Boat Breaks Ground on $800M Submarine Site

Electric Boat has broken ground on a new $800 million submarine manufacturing facility in Rhode Island.

The project site in North Kingstown will house 14 acres of manufacturing space for submarine construction. The company anticipates adding at least 1,300 new jobs over the next decade, bringing its workforce to 6,000.

U.S. Democratic Sen. Jack Reed, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, attended the event with Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin. Electric Boat President Jeffrey Geiger was also there.

In addition to the new permanent jobs that will eventually be filled, officials say around 600 temporary jobs are being created in the construction phase of the project.

Steel Firm to Invest More than $230M in Mississippi Mill

Steel Dynamics plans to invest $230 million to upgrade its northeast Mississippi steel mill, creating 45 jobs.

The company, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, says it will spend $140 million to add more galvanizing capacity to coat steel with rust-preventing zinc. Steel Dynamics says it has unmet demand for galvanized steel.

Steel Dynamics says it will also invest $90 million to $100 million to increase production of high-grade steel for automakers and others.

Mississippi will give Steel Dynamics $2.7 million to pay for railroad infrastructure and concrete paving. Lowndes County will repay a separate $1.4 loan from the state for rail work, plus $150,000 for sewer improvements.

Steel Dynamics will also benefit from an existing agreement that cuts property taxes on all new investments by two-thirds for 10 years.

