President Donald Trump is warning Harley-Davidson that “We won’t forget” about its decision to shift some motorcycle production overseas. He’s also suggesting the company will lose out to competitors.

The president is tweeting that Harley-Davidson, which already has some production in foreign markets, “should stay 100 percent in America.” Trump says that he’s “done so much for you, and then this.”

The Milwaukee-based company said Monday it came to its decision because of retaliatory tariffs it faces in an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and the European Union.

Trump says on Twitter, “We won’t forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors!”

The president had earlier warned that any shift in production “will be the beginning of the end.”

Harley-Davidson should stay 100% in America, with the people that got you your success. I’ve done so much for you, and then this. Other companies are coming back where they belong! We won’t forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

EU Chief Says Europe Must Prepare for the Worst with Trump

European Council President Donald Tusk says the European Union must prepare for the worst due to the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, as a trade war looms between Washington and Brussels.

In a letter to EU leaders Wednesday, Tusk wrote that “trans-Atlantic relations are under immense pressure due to the policies of President Trump.”

Tusk, who chairs a two-day summit of EU leaders in Brussels starting Thursday, said that “unfortunately, the divisions go beyond trade.”

He wrote: “It is my belief that, while hoping for the best, we must be ready to prepare our Union for worst-case scenarios.”

Earlier this month, Trump slapped tariffs on imports of European steel and aluminum. The EU responded with “rebalancing measures” that hit around 2.8 billion euros ($3.25 billion) worth of U.S. products.

Russia Weighs Retaliation against US Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

Russia’s prime minister is calling for tariffs on U.S. imports in response to duties that Washington has placed on foreign steel and aluminum.

Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday did not specify what goods could fall under the tariffs, but told the Ministry of Economic Development to make proposals.

His statement comes amid increasing concern that U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs would set off a global trade war.

Medvedev said: “These measures have a discriminatory character. They cannot remain without consequences. The European Union, China, and we need to think about response measures.”

US Pending Home Sales Fell 0.5% in May

Fewer Americans signed contracts to purchase homes in May, as sales are being stifled by a shortage of properties on the market.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index slipped 0.5 percent last month to 105.9, the second straight monthly decline. On a yearly basis, pending home sales have fallen 2.2 percent.

Would-be buyers are increasingly frustrated by a lack of homes listed for sale. The number of homes on the market has dropped 6.1 percent over the past year to 1.85 million. The worsening shortage has prevented home-buying even as a strong job market has buoyed demand.

May’s decline came entirely from a drop-off in the South, while purchases increased on a seasonally adjusted basis in the Northeast, Midwest and West.

Atlantic Richfield Ordered to Pay $29M for Pollution Cleanup

A judge says BP-owned Atlantic Richfield Co. must pay nearly $29 million for the cleanup of arsenic that is threatening the groundwater under a Montana town.

That amount includes $1 million for misleading federal environmental regulators and letting another company take full blame.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen made the ruling Tuesday in the cleanup of a former smelter in East Helena that is now a Superfund site.

A groundwater plume containing high levels of arsenic and selenium is spreading from the site toward the town of about 2,000.

ASARCO, the smelter owner formerly known as the American Smelting and Refining Company, has paid $111.4 million to date for the groundwater cleanup.

Christensen’s ruling says Atlantic Richfield, which ran a zinc extraction plant at the site, is responsible for 25 percent of that amount.

Victims of Food Truck Blast, U-Haul Reach $160M Settlement

Several victims of a 2014 food truck explosion in Philadelphia have reached a $160 million settlement with U-Haul, which was accused of refilling the truck’s outdated propane tanks.

Investigators have said food truck owner took her tanks to a U-Haul subsidiary where they were filled despite being old and damaged. The food truck owner and her 17-year-old daughter died from burn-related injuries days after the blast likely caused by a tank leak. Three other people were severely burned and several others were injured.

U-Haul spokesman Sebastien Reyes says the company maintains they didn’t fill the tank involved, but adds the sympathies of everyone at U-Haul are with those affected.

One plaintiff will get over $69 million; a second will get $54.3 million and the estates of the mother and daughter will get $36.5 million.

