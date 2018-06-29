Citigroup to Refund $335M to Credit Card Customers

Citigroup said Friday it plans to refund $335 million to a group of customers who may have been overpaying interest on their credit cards.

In a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Citi will refund 1.75 million customers in overpaid interest by the end of the year.

Earlier this year, Citi disclosed that it had used a flawed methodology in determining whether credit card customers were eligible for an interest-rate reduction on their cards, as required by the CARD Act, a federal law that governs the credit card industry.

Citi disclosed the flaw to regulators, including the CFPB, in 2017. The CFPB chose not to fine Citi for the flawed practice, citing the bank’s decision to self-report the problem to regulators and that it was in the process of refunding customers. Citi had already set aside the funds to cover the refund in a regulatory filing earlier this year.

This is the third enforcement action that the CFPB has taken under Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s budget director and current acting director of the bureau. The bureau has slowed its enforcement work under Mulvaney compared to Richard Cordray, President Barack Obama’s CFPB director who left the bureau last year.

The first was against Wells Fargo, which was fined a combined $1 billion fine for poor mortgage and auto lending practices, and the second was against a debt collector called Security Group.

Friday’s settlement with Citigroup is the first time the CFPB has recovered money for consumers under Mulvaney.

Trump Touts Tax Cuts During Successful Week

President Donald Trump says he “unleashed an economic miracle” with his tax cuts last year.

Trump spoke Friday at a White House event marking the six-month anniversary of the $1.5 trillion tax cuts. The cuts are taking effect in the ninth year of an economic expansion that began under former President Barack Obama.

Trump called the cuts the “biggest” in history. The overhaul ranks behind Ronald Reagan’s in the early 1980s and post-World War II tax cuts.

The law provides generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and more modest reductions for middle- and low-income individuals and families.

Trump has been enjoying a good week, with two favorable Supreme Court rulings and Justice Anthony Kennedy’s plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

Automakers, Manufacturers Oppose Trump Call for Auto Tariffs

Automakers, manufacturers and classic-car enthusiasts are coming out against President Donald Trump’s plan to consider taxing imported cars, trucks and auto parts.

General Motors warned in a filing Friday with the U.S. Commerce Department that the threat of auto tariffs “risks undermining GM’s competitiveness against foreign auto producers” by driving up the cost of imported components and raises the risk that GM will face retaliation in other countries.

The National Association of Manufacturers said in its filing that that the tariff plan would “put the U.S. manufacturing sector at a global disadvantage, undermining growth and job creation throughout the United States.”

And Toyota Motor North America said the tariffs “would have a negative impact on all manufacturers, increasing the cost of imported vehicles as well as domestically produced vehicles that rely on imported parts” — such as the company’s Kentucky-built Camry.

Friday is the deadline for public comments on Trump’s call for a Commerce investigation into whether auto imports pose enough of a threat to U.S. national security to justify tariffs. The president has cited national security concerns as the reason for slapping tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, drawing retaliatory tariffs from the European Union, Mexico, Canada, Turkey and India.

Japan to US: Auto Tariff Would Damage US, World Economy

Japan’s government warned in a report Friday that a higher U.S. tariff on auto imports could backfire, jeopardizing hundreds of thousands of American jobs created by Japanese auto-related companies, raising prices for U.S. consumers and devastating the U.S. and global economies.

Japan submitted a position paper Friday to the U.S. Department of Commerce, according to the Japanese trade ministry. In May, Trump ordered the department to conduct an investigation to determine if higher tariffs on foreign-made vehicles and auto parts were justified on national security grounds.

The move outraged Japanese automakers, which have invested billions of dollars in U.S. plants that directly employ tens of thousands of workers.

Any trade restrictions, if imposed, would increase costs for U.S. consumers and “could seriously affect” the jobs, the report said. It said the measures would put a brake on global trade, seriously disrupt the market and put global free trade “at great risk.”

It said U.S. automakers would lose competitiveness and export markets would shrink, affecting U.S. auto-related industries in and outside the country, and “eventually undermine the entire U.S. economy.”

Japan said up to 624,000 people could lose their jobs in the U.S. if a 25 percent tariff were levied on automobiles and auto parts and other countries took retaliatory measures, citing a study by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Already hit by increased U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, Japan has told the World Trade Organization it may levy retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods totaling about 50 billion yen ($450 million) a year.

Japanese companies have invested over $48 billion in the U.S., sustaining jobs, developing human resources and competitiveness, and contributing to American society like any U.S. company, the report said.

China Appeals to South Korea to Help ‘Protect Free Trade’

China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Keqiang, appealed to Korean business leaders Friday to help “protect free trade” in a new effort to recruit allies for its escalating dispute with Washington.

The South Koreans were the latest targets of a Chinese charm offensive that has been directed, with little success, at securing European support against President Donald Trump’s threats of tariff hikes in the conflict over trade and technology.

Beijing is willing to “further open up,” Li told them in the meeting at the Zhongnanhai compound where Chinese leaders live.

The group included a deputy chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., Yoon Boo-keun, and chairmen Chey Tae-won of SK Group and Sohn Kyung-shik of CJ Corp.

“China is willing to work together with Korea to protect free trade,” said Li. “We’re willing to together work with Korea to protect multilateralism, to together protect global peace and stability.”

Chinese relations with Seoul are strained after Beijing destroyed retailer Lotte’s business in China last year in retaliation for its sale of land to the South Korean government to install an anti-missile system.

The two sides discussed free trade and the “peace and prosperity of Northeast Asia,” said another member of the group, legislator Chung Sye-Kyun, a former speaker of the country’s National Assembly.

Lawsuit Alleges Hormel, Other Companies Inflated Pork Prices

A federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Minnesota alleges Hormel Foods Corp. and other companies colluded to inflate consumer pork prices on such popular products as Ball Park Franks, Spam and Nathan’s Famous.

Defendants in the proposed class-action lawsuit included Hormel , based in Austin, Minnesota, and eight other companies, including Tyson Foods , JBS USA and Smithfield Foods .

The law firm bringing the case, Seattle-based Hagens Berman , contends the alleged price-fixing forced consumers to pay high prices for bacon, ham and other pork products.

The lawsuit alleges the companies coordinated their output and limited production “with the intent and expected result of increasing pork prices in the United States,” and also exchanged “competitively sensitive” and “closely guarded non-public information” about prices, capacity, sales volume and demand.

In 2009, Indiana-based Agri Stats , a provider of data services to agricultural industries, approached the pork companies about creating a benchmarking report that would include financial information, slaughter rates and supply levels, according to the lawsuit.

While benchmark reports are a legal industry tool for gauging a company’s performance, the suit alleges the goal was for the companies to use the information to monitor each other’s production and pricing “so as to maintain a reduction of production and an increase of price.”

Hormel, maker of Spam luncheon meat, called the allegation erroneous.

