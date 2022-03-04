It’s that time of year when people who live in the cold, desolate, dark areas of the country dream of being in warmer weather, maybe even relaxing on a boat to some exotic location.

If you are one of those people, maybe consider changing careers by working for a merchant marine company.

What, you thought this was going to be a pitch for a cruise line stock or maybe the Love Boat?

the best I can do is offer a stock pick from our weekly Green Zone Fortunes hotlist.

And even on the off chance that you’re not looking for a career change and it’s starting to seem like I’ve secretly been hired by Zip Recruiter, this still might interest you.

Matson, Inc (MATX) is a giant shipping company that transports goods across the pacific, from California to China, Hawaii, and anywhere in between.

Container shipping on the high seas is big business … and it’s only getting bigger.

In 2019, the global container shipping market was valued at $8.7 billion.

By 2027, that market could reach a value of more than $12 billion, according to Allied Market Research. That’s a 39% increase in market value and a huge boon for shipping stocks.

It is capitalizing on the increase in transporting goods between the U.S. and China

Over the course of half a decade, Matson managed to grow its earnings per share at 64% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 26% average annual increase in the share price.

Matson shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 44% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 29%.

And even more importantly, our Green Zone rating is “strong bullish” on Matson, which means it’s projected to outperform the market 3x over the next 12 months.

It has a score of 99 on our rating, and while I’m no math expert, even I can tell that that’s just one point short of a perfect 100. Still an A+ rating at the end of the day, and that’s about as much as you can ask for!

Looks like you’re going to need a bigger boat if you want to hold all the cash that investing in Matson Inc. could bring you!

Now, about that cruise…