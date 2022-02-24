The mainstream media keeps talking about the markets being in “correction” because nobody is brave enough to face the truth: it’s a pre-Bear.

After 48 years on this planet, I’ve come to learn a few things about people that are more true more often than not.

For example, the vast majority of people don’t like confrontation.

People will ignore or simply accept a terrible situation for YEARS rather than confront another person about something that upsets them.

Something else I’ve learned is that not many people appreciate blunt and honest truth.

They say they do, but when you give them that truth, they deny it, get angry, or try to turn it around on you.

Another lesson is that most people’s survival mechanism is stuck on the flight side of fight-or-flight. Looks like the Bible was right. The meek have truly inherited the earth.

Now, is this stuff 100% all of the time?

No, absolutely not. However, as I said a few moments ago, in general, I find these things to be true more often than not.

Let’s Call A Bear A Bear

I say this because right now, I see the mainstream media talking about the market “being in correction,” defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20% for a sustained period of time. According to their reports, both the Dow and the S&P 500 are now technically in “correction” territory.

But the simple fact of the matter is that mainstream media is ONLY looking at the indexes as a whole. If they were to take a more focused view on the stocks, they’d see there’s more than just a correction going on. Individual stocks reveal that the bear market people have been saying COULD come is already here.

What do I mean?

Well, while the indexes themselves aren’t TECHNICALLY in bear territory, the S&P has over 50% of its stocks down at least 20%, which is considered a bear market.

The NASDAQ looks even worse and nearly 80% of Nasdaq stocks in the tech-heavy index are in bear market territory too.

Even worse, at least HALF of the stocks in the NASDAQ have had their value cut by 50%.

If you think that doesn’t sound like a bear, then there’s something wrong with your ears, because that’s a ROARING bear if I’ve ever heard one.

However, the only thing that seems to be making headlines is the correction that these indexes are in.

As far as I’m concerned, that’s simply just avoiding the truth.

Either these people aren’t paying attention to the markets overall or they just don’t want to accept what they’re seeing.

Let’s Accept It And Move On!

I can understand it, though. The numbers simply don’t jive, right?

Because even though half of the stocks in the S&P are down 20% or more, the average of the index just managed to slip into a correction and even MORE of the stocks will have to get rocked for the index to be considered in bear market territory.

I think this is setting investors up for a rude awakening. As the media and Wall Street focus on the indexes rather than the internal stats, they’re not reporting on the reality of what’s going on.

Sure, it keeps the sentiment more positive, but we don’t need a positive sentiment as much as we need the truth.

So while there are a lot of analysts sticking their heads in the sand like the proverbial ostriches, others that are willing to accept the truth as it is realize that there is a roaring grizzly bear of a market.

Just not for the folks on television.

To them, this is just some routine correction.

What’s funny is that the sooner we accept that we’re in a bear market, the sooner we can take the steps to get out of it. These guys are just prolonging the process.

But make no mistake…

There’s a bear out there–and I’m not going to try to hide the fact that I know it.

“Accountability breeds response-ability.” – Stephen Covey