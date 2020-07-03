If there’s one thing we excel in at Bold Profits Daily, it’s finding the best opportunities through mega trends.

And this month, I found seven incredible buys that fall into our big seven mega trends.

These will skyrocket as America 2.0 gains traction.

On top of a stellar buy list, I’ll share projections for these seven America 2.0 mega markets to show you how huge the opportunities are as they surge higher.

These seven mega trends are transforming the world in which we live and are one of THE best investment plays of a generation.

Here’s a list of the mega trends:

Autonomous/Electric Vehicles

Blockchain

Millennials

New Energy Technology

Precision Medicine

Robotics & Artificial Intelligence

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Mega Trend Stocks to Buy Now

Mega Trend No. 1: Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Market

The global autonomous car market is projected to reach $60 billion by 2023, up from $5.68 billion from 2018, a 956% gain.

Meanwhile, the global electric vehicle market is projected to reach 26.9 million cars by 2030. This is a 715% increase over 2019.

Companies like Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: Uber) and Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) are leading the way in this industry.

The overall way to play this growing market is with the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ).

Mega Trend No. 2: Jaw Dropping Blockchain Innovations

The latest innovations happening in blockchain are jaw dropping.

Blockchain can be described as a “data structure that holds transactional records while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. You can also think of it as a chain of records stored in the forms of blocks which are controlled by no single authority.”

The blockchain market is projected to reach $39.7 billion by 2025. This is up from $2.2 billion just last year.

Blockchain tech can be used in an assortment of industries, from auto manufacturer supply chains to mortgages.

To play the Blockchain boom, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKF), is a good bet.

This ETF invests in domestic and foreign equities in companies that rely on or benefit from the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that can change the way the financial sector works.

Mega Trend No. 3: Millennial Spending Power is Off the Charts

92 million persons strong, millennials are a force to be reckoned with.

Millennials’ spending power is off the charts.

On average each year, millennials spend $47,112 per person. Altogether they spend $600 billion in the U.S. annually.

From the housing market to new tech, millennials’ buying power is real.

To play this market, The Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ: MILN) is a good bet. This ETF invests in companies that provide exposure to the millennial generation.

Mega Trend No. 4: Renewable Energy Takeoff

According to Allied Market Research, the global renewable energy market was valued at $928 million in 2017, and it is expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2025. That adds up to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

“Renewable energy technologies convert the energy from different natural sources, such as sun, tides, wind and others, into its usable forms such as electricity,” Allied Market Research said in a report.

Want in on this market? Consider buying into the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS: ACES). This ETF invests in companies that provide the products and services that enable the evolution of a more sustainable energy sector.

Mega Trend No. 5: Precision Medicine

Per Global Market Insights, precision medicine, or personalized medicine, is a developing approach for disease treatment and prevention that uses information about an individual’s genes or proteins.

Precision medicine’s market size exceeded $57 billion in 2019, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11% between 2020 and 2026, reaching $119 billion.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS: ARKG) is a promising way to play this market.

This ETF invests in companies across multiple sectors — including healthcare, information technology, materials, energy and consumer discretionary — that are relevant to the genomics revolution.

Mega Trend No. 6: Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

Per Research and Markets, the global artificial intelligence market is expected to reach $99.94 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 34.86%.

To play this market, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) is a great overall way to invest, as this ETF focuses on themes of disruptive innovation.

Mega Trend No. 7: Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

According to Markets & Markets, “The IIoT market is expected to grow from $77.3 billion in 2020 to $110.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.”

A promising investment play for this market is the Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ: SNSR).

Those are our seven mega trend stocks to buy now.

If you’d like to keep up with all of these mega trends, important technology advancements, macroeconomic developments and the latest economic releases, follow me on Twitter @ALancasterGuru.

I tweet almost every day on the latest and greatest happenings in America 2.0.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

• Amber Lancaster is the Director of Investment Research for Bold Profits at Banyan Hill Publishing. Amber began her career as a data analyst and team leader at Bloomberg LP, and she went on to become the Research Department Supervisor at Weiss Research Inc. before joining Banyan Hill. She is an expert in financial analysis, writing for dozens of publications and appearing on Fox News Radio, CNBC MarketWatch, CNN Radio and Traders Nation. Amber holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s in business administration with a concentration in finance.

Follow her on Twitter @ALancasterGuru.