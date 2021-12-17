Former First Lady Melania Trump is getting in on the NFT craze, selling a series of digital paintings to benefit children in foster care.

Author’s note: The following is NOT a political article. This article is simply to educate people on what the heck an NFT is!

Former First Lady Melania Trump has announced that she is launching her own non-fungible token (NFT) initiative, with the proceeds going to a charity dedicated to helping kids who age out of foster care.

Buyers have until the end of the month to purchase the former First Lady’s NFT, which comes in the form of a watercolor painting that the artist Marc-Antonine says, “embodies Mrs. Trump’s cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire.”

The digital artwork will be sold using a form of cryptocurrency equivalent to $180, and also includes an audio recording of Mrs. Trump.

In a statement, Melania Trump said, “I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative.” She added, “Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.”

Trump’s new NFT can be purchased on her website and can also be obtained with a credit card.

What Is An NFT?

Now, in all this, if you haven’t been following along with Money Moves’ ongoing “ Crypto Journey ” series, you may be wondering, “what is an NFT?”

Don’t worry, you aren’t alone. NFTs are the latest craze among investors and can be hard to comprehend because the product being purchased doesn’t come in a physical form.

NFTs are digital “assets” that use blockchain technology to set one asset apart from another. Once an NFT is created, it cannot be replicated.

Blockchain is a decentralized digital ledger that documents transactions, ownership, and validity so that each NFT can be tracked.

NFT’s include, jpegs, and video clips, and some are going for top-dollar.

Arguably the most famous NFT sold was Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s original tweet.

In 2006, Twitter Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey created his first tweet on his Twitter platform. Fast forward fifteen years, and Dorsey‘s NFT screenshot of that tweet sold for $2.9 million to Oracle Corp. CEO Sina Estavi.

The former First Lady’s press statement also stated that she would be releasing NFTs in regular intervals, with a one-of-a-kind auction of historical importance scheduled for January 2022.