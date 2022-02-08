After the biggest single-day crash in Wall Street’s history, Meta’s own business model may have ultimately been its downfall.

Did you ever watched the movie “The Social Network”?

If you haven’t, I highly suggest watching it. If you have, then you’re very familiar with the story of how Facebook (now Meta) came to be and everything that happened with the company up to that point.

It’s truly fascinating to see the dramatized history of how this company came to be – but what seems to stick out the most in the story – is the fact of how easy it seemed for Mark Zuckerberg to wait for the right time to start using the company to make money.

One of his early partners, Eduardo Saverin (who Zuckerberg basically ousted) wanted to start marketing right away so they could start making money on their investment, but Zuck kept telling him no.

It wasn’t until they got big-time investors like Peter Theil that they started to form a business model that made them one of the biggest companies on the planet.

There’s only one problem: their model never had that much room for growth, which may be why the company started making the shift towards the Metaverse in late 2021 instead of being JUST a social network.

However, as I wrote in a previous article, the Metaverse is FAR from being a profit center, so the company will have to lean on its existing business model until that time comes (you can read that article HERE).

Unfortunately, it’s a business model that may make Meta a sitting duck, because what makes a good business model work is growth potential.

As you no doubt know if you’ve been following the stock market since last week, Meta (FB) had the biggest single-day drop of any stock on Wall Street ever, losing 26% overnight due to dismal Q4 earnings and numbers.

Facebook (Meta’s flagship) is leaking users and pulling in fewer than anticipated new users to fill the void.

This does not bode well for Zuckerberg and company…but you don’t have to take my word for it. Tech Analyst Dan Ives feels the same way I do.

Ives recently told Yahoo! Finance, “I think there are some dark days ahead for Facebook. You can change your name every month if you want. Their strategy is ultimately social media and digital advertising.”

Dark Days AHEAD?

“Dark days?” If losing a quarter of the company’s value in a day doesn’t count, I don’t know what does. If a record-shattering drop in market value isn’t the worst of it…we’re in for a ride.

If experts are saying that there are still darker days to come, Meta is in REAL trouble.

And why does Ives think we may see worse days ahead?

Well, it comes down to something that’s out of Meta’s hands, namely slowing growth–but it’ll be the $10 billion hit the company will take from privacy changes to Apple’s operating system that may do it in.

Apple product users will have to take extra steps to view Facebook from their devices, and there are some that will simply choose to drop off Fadebook entirely.

Ever since the drop, FB shares have continued to trend lower and investors are starting to see the writing on the wall.

That may be why Ives mentioned that “Mark Zuckerberg has an uphill battle to get back to growth.”

The Growing Sentiment Against FB

But Ives isn’t the only tech analyst leaning back from the fiery crash that the company is limping away from. Tech analyst Mark Mahaney, a notorious Meta bull, said, “Shares are probably dead money at this level of growth for at least the next three months.”

Can Meta pull out of this tailspin, or is this plane headed for an inevitable and fiery crash?

Only time will tell if free market capitalism chalks another one up in the “Loser” column, but for now it’s hard to say.

Come back to us in a few months and we’ll see if we can’t change our tune.

Right now, the Green Zone ratings system has FB at a “Neutral” which doesn’t bode well – as just last week their numbers were a tad bit higher.

I guess we’ll finally learn whether Zuckerberg is man enough to push back against the changing tide…or if he really is just an automatron in disguise.

“Facebook wasn’t built out of a Harvard dorm window.” – Eduardo Saverin