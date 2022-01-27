Zuckerberg’s controversial “stablecoin” crypto initiative may be over before it even has a chance to get started due to increasing Fed pressure.

Here’s the great thing about decentralized finance: it’s DECENTRALIZED.

That means no government financial committees can pass monetary policies or impose restrictions on the currencies directly.

Sure, governments can ban DeFi altogether, but they can’t make changes to the way the Blockchain operates.

It takes the influence and control out of the hands of bureaucrats and puts it in the hands of the crypto community.

That’s what makes it a beautiful thing.

However, if that’s the case, why do governments continually try to stick their nose into the Blockchain world?

It may be because they WANT to control it but can’t, and therefore constant harassment of the people using the latest crypto innovations is the only thing they can do without full-on fascist/communist crackdowns.

Or, you never know, maybe they do have their citizens’ best interests at heart.

Either way, the governments of the world haven’t stopped trying–and that constant meddling may change the direction of the innovations that many companies have in the works.

In the process, it may also create hurdles that crypto can NEVER overcome…although maybe that’s been the goal all along.

Meta Met With Pressure From Power Brokers

I say this because the Federal Reserve bank is apparently being a thorn in the side of Mark Zuckerberg and company simply for thorniness’ sake, and it may derail some of the plans the Meta CEO had in place.

What plans were those?

Well, among other things, plans were laid for a crypto project formerly known as “Libra,” later rebranded as the Diem Association, that was supposed to be a “stablecoin” that would have been coupled to the US dollar.

Proponents of stablecoins say they have the potential to transform global finance by offering seamless transaction speeds of cryptocurrencies without the price volatility of Bitcoin or Ethereum.

In effect, it was meant to be just a digital dollar with a different name that you could only spend in the company’s Metaverse.

However, ever since Meta unveiled its plans for their stablecoin all the way back in 2019, legislators voiced their negative opinions about the project, claiming they didn’t want a private company controlling any part of the global financial system.

Or maybe they just wanted tp avoid interruptions to their kickbacks…

Either way, even though the idea was being poo-pooed by lawmakers, Silvergate Capita, a fintech bank partnered with Diem and Meta on the deal, kept pursuing their plan until they ultimately hit a big, fat roadblock: The Federal Reserve.

The Fed’s Big Problem With Stablecoins

Following several rounds of meetings and negotiations, the Fed told Silvergate in the summer of 2021 that they could not guarantee that it would allow the Diem project to go forward.

According to Bloomberg, this left Silvergate with no way to issue the stablecoin.

So, with no choice left, Meta has decided to scrap their plans for a Metaverse stablecoin, and the company is now looking to sell the entirety of its one-third stake in Diem.

This is NOT a good look for crypto…

Ultimately, what’s the Fed’s problem with Meta’s stablecoin?

Why is it meeting so much resistance?

Simple: stablecoins can pose risks to an entire financial system. They have the potential for “destabilizing runs, disruptions in the payment system, and concentration of economic power,” and the Fed believes that any entity that issues a stablecoin should be regulated like a bank, meaning with transparency and, hopefully, FDIC insurance.

But that goes against the whole idea of DeFi!

Do they not see how their interference could destabilize a new and blossoming market?

They probably don’t care because they have no control over it.

This is coming at the WRONG time, as the massive crypto selloff of the past few days has left the entire market in shambles.

It’s a shame that the Fed can’t see the big picture or overlook their need for power in order to let a new and exciting idea take root.

Either way, they’re robbing the world of a unique new way of doing things…

And in the end, isn’t that what life is all about?

“The biggest risk is not taking any risk… in a world that is changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.” – Mark Zuckerberg