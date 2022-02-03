In what is going down as the biggest single-day drop in valuation, Meta (formerly Facebook) got ROCKED by disastrous Q4 earnings.

In my sport of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, we have a saying: “Some days you’re the hammer and some days you’re the nail.” One day you can be on top of the world, beating everybody, and the next you’re the one getting your butt kicked.

It’s God (or the universe, depending on your beliefs) reminding you not to let your head get too big.

There’s no more humbling experience for a jiujitero than having a younger, smaller, combatant of a lower belt rank beat the crap out of you.

I’ve gone through the process many times.

And while it’s great being the hammer, it’s pretty cruddy to be the nail–that is, until you realize that you can learn some valuable lessons on the receiving end of the hammering.

When I have days like that, I look for the positives–what I did right and, more importantly, what I did wrong so that I don’t do it again

When it comes right down to it, as I always say, “Things could be worse.”

How?

Well, being injured is the worst-case scenario. I’d take getting my butt kicked on the DAILY over not being on the mats at all.

So, it could always be worse, right?

A Bad Day To Be Mark Zuckerberg

Let’s hope Mark Zuckerberg can keep that mantra in mind, because Meta (FB) just had its worst day ever, with stock down 25% as of this writing.

That’s right…

One of the biggest tech companies on the planet just lost a QUARTER of its valuation literally overnight.

That’s the biggest single-day drop of any company in the history of the stock market.

But that’s what happens when you put out disastrous quarterly earnings…especially earnings that saw your revenue SHRINK for the first time ever.

However, shrinking earnings are just part of the problem. They’re just a symptom of a much bigger problem, because Meta’s flagship platform, Facebook, is bleeding users by the day.

User growth has slowed to a snail’s pace, mostly due to the fact that people are leaving the platform in droves.

They’re sick of the negativity and simply don’t trust the company, according to a recent survey–and Facebook hasn’t done much to remedy this problem.

How slow has growth been?

The company added just 2 million monthly active users in Q4. By comparison, the platform added 15 million monthly active users in Q3.

So, it makes sense that revenues are down…

There are fewer people using the platform, and those who still do are not logging in as often.

In terms of daily active users, they’ve lost 1 million. That’s a HUGE issue.

Then, on top of that, Meta’s 2022 Q1 outlook looks bad too.

When A Bad Day Gets WORSE

It’s just a very bad day to be Mark Zuckerberg.

Can you imagine losing a QUARTER of your value in one day?

Let’s say you have …

Could you imagine going to bed with a robust and healthy $100,000 in your retirement account, and then waking up to see that you’ve now only got $75,000–and next month you could lose even more?

It’s a scary proposition.

Even worse, while the company has gone all-in on the Metaverse, that won’t be a viable alternative for YEARS to come. For now, it’s really just an idea with a loose framework of what it CAN be.

That means it’s going to be a cost center for years, so Facebook and Instagram will have to bring in the money until that time.

If I owned shares in Meta, I may be looking to get out too – just not now. Shares have dropped too much to safely get out unless you somehow got in when shares were lower than they are now.

Rough times…

But we warned you this would happen. We warned you that the bear was making its presence known on Wall Street–and the bloodbath always starts with tech.

This may just be the beginning.

Keep your eyes peeled, because the bear isn’t coming…it’s already here.

“If you don’t risk anything you risk everything. – Mark Zuckerberg